2024/25 Europa League top scorers: Kasper Høgh joins Ayoub El Kaabi on seven

Bodø/Glimt's Kasper Høgh has joined Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi at the top of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League goalscorer rankings with seven goals.

Six players are just behind El Kaabi on six strikes each: Lyon's Malick Fofana, Rangers' Václav Černý, Youssef En-Nesyri of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, Porto forward Samu and Ferencváros' Barnabás Varga.

Europa League Top Scorer: Ayoub El Kaabi

Top scorers in the 2024/25 Europa League

El Kaabi was injured for both legs of Olympiacos's round of 16 defeat to Bodø/Glimt. Høgh scored twice in the first leg of that tie and again in the return leg in Piraeus to move level with the Moroccan in the rankings.

Of the top eight on the leaderboard, only Høgh, Fofana and Černý represent sides that have made it to the quarter-finals. Osimhen's Galatasaray, Samu's Porto and Varga's Ferencváros were all eliminated in the knockout round play-offs, while Černý's Rangers knocked out En-Nesyri's Fenerbahçe in the round of 16.

Europa League top scorer: Barnabás Varga

2024/25 Europa League top scorers 7 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

7 Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt) 6 Václav Černý (Rangers)

6 Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe)

6 Malick Fofana (Lyon)

6 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

6 Samu (Porto)

6﻿ Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros) 5 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

5 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

5 Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

5 Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club)

5 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray)﻿

Most assists in the 2024/25 Europa League

8 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

6 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)



4 Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)

4 Georges Mikautadze (Lyon)

4 Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Europa League

10 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

8 Václav Černý (Rangers)

8 Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt)

8 Georges Mikautadze (Lyon)

7 Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)

7 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

7 Malick Fofana (Lyon)

7 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

7 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

7 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

7 Pedro Rodríguez (Lazio)

7 Pavel Šulc (Viktoria Plzeň)

7 Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

7 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

7 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

How many Europa League hat-tricks have there been in 2024/25?

1: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad, 13/03/2025

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was the lead marksman again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

