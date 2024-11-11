UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Beşiktaş JK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC to be played in Debrecen

Monday, November 11, 2024

The UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November 2024 will take place at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary.

The UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November 2024 will take place at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary, following a decision by the Turkish authorities not to stage it in Türkiye.

The match will be played behind closed doors following a decision of the local Hungarian authorities.

