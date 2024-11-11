Beşiktaş JK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC to be played in Debrecen
Monday, November 11, 2024
Article summary
The UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November 2024 will take place at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş and Maccabi Tel-Aviv on 28 November 2024 will take place at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary, following a decision by the Turkish authorities not to stage it in Türkiye.
The match will be played behind closed doors following a decision of the local Hungarian authorities.