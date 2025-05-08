Europa League:Meet the finalists

Thirty-six teams were on the start line for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League proper, and now only two remain for the final in Bilbao on Wednesday 21 May.

We profile the remaining contenders – Tottenham and Manchester United.

League phase position: 3

Semi-finals: 7-1 agg vs Athletic Club

Quarter-finals: 7-6 agg aet vs Lyon

Round of 16: 5-2 agg vs Real Sociedad

League phase record: W5 D3 L0 F16 A9﻿

How they qualified: English FA Cup winners

Last season: Champions League group stage

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 11

Steve Bates, UEFA.com Manchester United reporter: United remain the only unbeaten team left in European competition. It is an impressive achievement given their domestic struggles, but in the Europa League they come alive. Of the 35 goals they have scored, 20 have come in the knockout stage with their stunning quarter-final second leg comeback against Lyon a spectacular highlight.

Why they can win the competition

After a season of Premier League struggle, there is no greater incentive for United than to end on the highest of notes at San Mamés Stadium. With a rich history in European competition – including winning the Europa League in 2017 – the opportunity to create more magical memories is driving them on, and they are seemingly timing their run to perfection.

How they play

The arrival of Rubén Amorim in November brought a fresh optimism and a new 3-4-3 playing style that has provoked huge discussion. It has taken time for players to feel comfortable with the system but it has reaped its best rewards in the Europa League, where the high positioning of wing-backs Diego Dalot and Patrick Dorgu has created an added goal threat. However, it is the form of inspirational captain Bruno Fernandes that remains the stand-out positive feature for United.

League phase position: 4

Semi-finals: 5-1 agg vs Bodø/Glimt

Quarter-finals: 2-1 agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Round of 16: 3-2 agg vs AZ Alkmaar

League phase record: W5 D2 L1 F17 A9﻿

How they qualified: Fifth in English Premier League

Last season: Did not feature in UEFA competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1971/72, 1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 31

Mark Pettit, UEFA.com Tottenham reporter: Spurs made a blistering start to the league phase but results dipped as the number of injuries rose and it took two January victories to seal a top-eight berth. Ange Postecoglou's main focus had shifted to Europe come the knockout phase and, with the squad in healthier shape, they displayed fortitude to see off AZ Alkmaar and Eintracht Frankfurt. Hopes turned to expectancy when facing Bodø/Glimt in the last four and a 3-1 home win gave them a base to progress. A first European trophy since 1984 is now tantalisingly close.

Why they can win the competition

Spurs have found the balance between the Premier League and UEFA competition a testing one in recent times, with European glory often slipping away in the race for Champions League qualification. This term, however, success simply comes down to the Europa League and that single focus should be beneficial as the last trophy Spurs won, the 2008 English League Cup, came alongside a similar lower-half league finish. "I always win things in my second year," said Postecoglou back in September – a millstone for much of the season, that quote may yet become a prophecy.

How they play

Postecoglou is unwavering in his demands for front-foot, high-press football. Spurs' full-backs are often inverted and the high defensive line relies heavily on the blistering pace of Micky van de Ven. Spurs' formation is either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 in which the wide players in the front three stretch the field as much as possible, opening space for their full-backs to flourish. The sole striker, whether Dominic Solanke or Richarlison, is expected to provide energy and lead the press.

UEFA coefficient rankings correct as of end of the semi-final first legs.