UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off first legs: Fenerbahçe, Ajax and AZ make fine starts

Fenerbahçe, AZ Alkmaar and Ajax have cause for optimism after positive results in their UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off openers.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Galatasaray

Sven Mijnans' exquisite free-kick opened the scoring as AZ extended their unbeaten Europa League home run to 17 games in fine style. Roland Sallai lashed Galatasaray level, but Troy Parrott converted a penalty before visiting defender Kaan Ayhan's 51st-minute dismissal. Jordy Clasie and David Møller Wolfe then slotted in to complete a commanding victory for the Dutch side.

Highlights: Porto 1-1 Roma

Ten-man Roma held on to keep the tie level going into next week's second leg in Italy. Zeki Çelik's tap-in gave the visitors the lead moments before half-time. Porto's Francisco Moura equalised on the counterattack midway through the second half but the hosts were unable to press their advantage after Bryan Cristante was dismissed for a second yellow card five minutes later.

Highlights: Twente 2-1 Bodø/Glimt

Ricky van Wolfswinkel's added-time penalty helped Twente secure a dramatic victory and halt Bodø/Glimt's late rally. The visitors appeared to have rescued a draw thanks to Patrick Berg's first-time finish in the 85th minute, which cancelled out Sayfallah Ltaief's neat early opener However, home skipper Van Wolfswinkel sent Bodø/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin the wrong way from the spot with the last action of the contest.

Highlights: PAOK 1-2 FCSB

Mbwana Samatta finished from inside the box to give PAOK a 21st-minute lead and they looked comfortable until Taison's dismissal just before the break changed the complexion of the game. FCSB's half-time substitutes took advantage; winter signing Andrei Gheorghiță replied within five minutes of coming on before Joyskim Dawa then headed the visitors in front from a corner.

Who is through to the last 16?

Athletic Club, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Lyon, Manchester United, Olympiacos, Rangers, Tottenham The draw for the remainder of the competition takes place on Friday 21 February.

Highlights: Ferencváros 1-0 Viktoria Plzeň

Mohammad Abu Fani's deflected 23rd-minute strike from inside the box gave Ferencváros a fourth straight home win of their campaign. Home goalkeeper Dávid Gróf denied Lukáš Červ and Sampson Dweh, while visiting counterpart Martin Jedlička kept out efforts from Matheus Saldanha and Abu Fani to ensure the tie remains intriguingly poised ahead of the return fixture in Czechia.

Highlights: Union SG 0-2 Ajax

Two fine goals ensured the Eredivisie side gained a first-leg advantage in Brussels. Christian Rasmussen applied a cool finish to a flowing Godenzonen move just before the hour mark. Twelve minutes later, 16-year-old Belgian Under-21 international Jorthy Mokio volleyed in sweetly from the edge of the area to become the youngest scorer in the Europa League knockout stages.

Highlights: Midtjylland 1-2 Real Sociedad

Denil Castillo headed against the post inside five minutes as Real Sociedad were nearly caught cold in sub-zero temperatures in Denmark, but they took an 11th-minute lead through Brais Méndez's penalty before a fine Takefusa Kubo finish doubled their advantage. Adam Buksa finished off a sharp move to give Midtjylland hope, but they could not convert second-half pressure into chances.

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 3-0 Anderlecht

Fenerbahçe will take a commanding lead to Brussels. Dušan Tadić capped their energetic start, glancing in after Yusuf Akçiçek made the initial contact with Filip Kostić's corner. Kostić, irrepressible on his first Europa League appearance for the club, then set up Edin Džeko – now the oldest scorer in the Europa League knockout rounds – to double the lead before half-time and a Youssef En-Nesyri header completed the victory after the break.