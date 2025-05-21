UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Tottenham win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League: Meet the champions

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur's route to UEFA Europa League glory, from beating Qarabağ in September to triumphing over Manchester United in Bilbao.

After eight months of thrilling action the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League reached a conclusion in Bilbao as Tottenham emerged as the last team standing, beating Manchester United in the final.

Final: As it happened

Route to the final

League phase (4th)

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabağ
Ferencváros 1-2 Tottenham
Tottenham 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham
Tottenham 2-2 Roma
Rangers 1-1 Tottenham
Hoffenheim 2-3 Tottenham
Tottenham 3-0 Elfsborg

Round of 16

AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Tottenham
Tottenham 3-1 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 3-2)

Quarter-finals

Tottenham 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt﻿
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Tottenham (agg: 1-2)

Semi-finals

Tottenham 3-1 Bodø/Glimt
Bodø/Glimt 0-2 Tottenham (agg: 1-5)

Final

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

Overall record

P15 W10 D3 L2 F28 A13

All Tottenham's 2024/25 Europa League goals en route to Bilbao

Statistics

Top scorers

5 Brennan Johnson
5 Dominic Solanke﻿
3 James Maddison
3 Heung-Min Son

Most assists

4 Dominic Solanke
3 Pedro Porro
3 James Maddison
3 Dejan Kulusevski

Most minutes played

1,098 Pedro Porro
967 Rodrigo Betancur
840 Archie Gray

Team stats

Wins: 10 (1st in competition)
Goals: 28 (3rd)
Passing accuracy: 83.2% (14th)
Possession: 51.2% (17th)


