Tottenham win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League: Meet the champions

After eight months of thrilling action the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League reached a conclusion in Bilbao as Tottenham emerged as the last team standing, beating Manchester United in the final.

Final: As it happened

Route to the final

Tottenham 3-0 Qarabağ

Ferencváros 1-2 Tottenham

Tottenham 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham

Tottenham 2-2 Roma

Rangers 1-1 Tottenham

Hoffenheim 2-3 Tottenham

Tottenham 3-0 Elfsborg

Round of 16

AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Tottenham

Tottenham 3-1 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 3-2)

Quarter-finals

Tottenham 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt﻿

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Tottenham (agg: 1-2)

Semi-finals

Tottenham 3-1 Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt 0-2 Tottenham (agg: 1-5)

Final

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United

Overall record

P15 W10 D3 L2 F28 A13

All Tottenham's 2024/25 Europa League goals en route to Bilbao

Statistics

Top scorers

5 Brennan Johnson

5 Dominic Solanke﻿

3 James Maddison

3 Heung-Min Son

Most assists

4 Dominic Solanke

3 Pedro Porro

3 James Maddison

3 Dejan Kulusevski

Most minutes played

1,098 Pedro Porro

967 Rodrigo Betancur

840 Archie Gray

Team stats Wins: 10 (1st in competition)

Goals: 28 (3rd)

Passing accuracy: 83.2% (14th)

Possession: 51.2% (17th)



