Tottenham win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League: Meet the champions
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Article summary
Tottenham Hotspur's route to UEFA Europa League glory, from beating Qarabağ in September to triumphing over Manchester United in Bilbao.
Article top media content
Article body
After eight months of thrilling action the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League reached a conclusion in Bilbao as Tottenham emerged as the last team standing, beating Manchester United in the final.
Route to the final
League phase (4th)
Tottenham 3-0 Qarabağ
Ferencváros 1-2 Tottenham
Tottenham 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
Galatasaray 3-2 Tottenham
Tottenham 2-2 Roma
Rangers 1-1 Tottenham
Hoffenheim 2-3 Tottenham
Tottenham 3-0 Elfsborg
Round of 16
AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Tottenham
Tottenham 3-1 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 3-2)
Quarter-finals
Tottenham 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Tottenham (agg: 1-2)
Semi-finals
Tottenham 3-1 Bodø/Glimt
Bodø/Glimt 0-2 Tottenham (agg: 1-5)
Final
Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United
Overall record
P15 W10 D3 L2 F28 A13
Statistics
Top scorers
5 Brennan Johnson
5 Dominic Solanke
3 James Maddison
3 Heung-Min Son
Most assists
4 Dominic Solanke
3 Pedro Porro
3 James Maddison
3 Dejan Kulusevski
Most minutes played
1,098 Pedro Porro
967 Rodrigo Betancur
840 Archie Gray
Team stats
Wins: 10 (1st in competition)
Goals: 28 (3rd)
Passing accuracy: 83.2% (14th)
Possession: 51.2% (17th)