2024/25 Europa League top scorers: Three players finish on seven

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes finished level with Bodø/Glimt's Kasper Høgh and Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League scorers ranking on seven goals.

United's Rasmus Højlund, Lyon's Malick Fofana, Rangers' Václav Černý, Youssef En-Nesyri of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen, Porto forward Samu and Ferencváros' Barnabás Varga all finished with six.

Europa League Top Scorer: Kasper Høgh

Top scorers in the 2024/25 Europa League

Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes could not add to his tally in the Europa League final but remained joint-top of the goalscorers table nonetheless. Team-mate Højlund was also unable to find the target in Bilbao.

Crucially, Tottenham's Brennan Johnson scored his fifth of the campaign to settle the final, joining Dominic Solanke as the club's joint-top scorer for the campaign. Solanke also delivered four assists in the competition; his nine goal involvements in total was two fewer than Fernandes and three shy of Lyon's Rayan Cherki.

Europa League Top Scorer: Ayoub El Kaabi

2024/25 Europa League top scorers 7 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

7 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

7 Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt) 6 Václav Černý (Rangers)

6 Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe)

6 Malick Fofana (Lyon)

6 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

6 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

6 Samu (Porto)

6﻿ Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros) 5 Brennan Johnson (Tottenham)

5 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

5 Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

5 Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

5 Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club)

5 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

5 Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray)﻿

8 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

6 Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

5 Georges Mikautadze (Lyon)

4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

4 Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)

4 Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

4 Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

4 Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Europa League

12 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

11 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)



9 Georges Mikautadze (Lyon)

9 Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)



8 Václav Černý (Rangers)

8 Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt)

8 Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

8 Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Europa League

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad, 13/03/2025)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Radamel Falcao holds the record for most goals in a Europa League campaign, netting a remarkable 17 across 14 appearances for Porto in 2010/11. The Colombian was the lead marksman again the following season, this time in Atlético de Madrid colours. Just one other player has twice finished top scorer: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

