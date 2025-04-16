Athletic Club vs Rangers Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Athletic Club welcome Rangers in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)

Where: Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao

What: Europa League quarter-final second leg

First leg result: Rangers 0-0 Athletic Club

Next: Winners face Lyon or Manchester United in semi-finals

Rangers' resilience was the story of a goalless first leg at Ibrox, the hosts withstanding the Athletic Club pressure even after the early dismissal of Robin Pröpper. They had goalkeeper Liam Kelly to thank for that in large part, an 82nd-minute penalty stop to deny Alex Berenguer the pick of several key saves.

Athletic Club return to Bilbao ruing missed opportunities, the result ending an 18-game scoring streak in the Europa League, but believing that a rediscovered clinical edge can power them through. "We couldn't score, but we know we can change that at San Mamés," said defender Daniel Vivian.

Highlights: Rangers 0-0 Athletic Club

Possible line-ups

Athletic Club: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Lekue; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jaureguizar; Nico Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Sannadi

Out: Berchiche (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Berchiche, De Marcos, Gorosabel, Ruiz De Galarreta, Sannadi, Vivian, Iñaki Williams

Rangers: Kelly; Tavernier, Balogun, Yilmaz, Jefté; Raskin, Barron; Cerný, Hagi, Igamane; Dessers

Out: Pröpper (suspended), Kasanwirjo (knee), Sterling (achilles)

Misses next match if booked: Barron, Igamane, Jefté, Raskin

Form guide

Athletic Club

Form: WDDDWW

Latest: Athletic Club 3-1 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, 13/04

Rangers

Form: DDLWWL

Latest: Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers, Premiership, 13/04

Expert prediction

Andrea De Ferrater, match reporter: Pröpper's suspension is a blow for Rangers, but having survived for most of the first leg with ten men, the Scottish side proved that they can handle setbacks. At the weekend, brilliant goals from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams gave Athletic Club a spectacular comeback win against Rayo Vallecano, so their tails will be up as they look to impose their game at 'La Catedral'.

What the coaches say

Ernesto Valverde, Athletic Club coach: "We played against ten men for a large part of the game [last week]. We had opportunities to score, including the penalty, but we didn't. That's football, but the key thing is that we had chances. Whoever wins [the second leg] will go through."

Barry Ferguson, Rangers coach: "We're still in the tie. It's all to play for now. We'll go over there and try to approach the game in a certain manner. We fully deserved what we got in the first leg. We just need to wait and see who's fit and available, but what an opportunity we've got and we need to grasp it with both hands."



