Athletic Club vs Rangers Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg.
Athletic Club welcome Rangers in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.
Match at a glance
When: Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)
Where: Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao
What: Europa League quarter-final second leg
First leg result: Rangers 0-0 Athletic Club
Next: Winners face Lyon or Manchester United in semi-finals
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Rangers' resilience was the story of a goalless first leg at Ibrox, the hosts withstanding the Athletic Club pressure even after the early dismissal of Robin Pröpper. They had goalkeeper Liam Kelly to thank for that in large part, an 82nd-minute penalty stop to deny Alex Berenguer the pick of several key saves.
Athletic Club return to Bilbao ruing missed opportunities, the result ending an 18-game scoring streak in the Europa League, but believing that a rediscovered clinical edge can power them through. "We couldn't score, but we know we can change that at San Mamés," said defender Daniel Vivian.
Possible line-ups
Athletic Club: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Lekue; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jaureguizar; Nico Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Sannadi
Out: Berchiche (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Berchiche, De Marcos, Gorosabel, Ruiz De Galarreta, Sannadi, Vivian, Iñaki Williams
Rangers: Kelly; Tavernier, Balogun, Yilmaz, Jefté; Raskin, Barron; Cerný, Hagi, Igamane; Dessers
Out: Pröpper (suspended), Kasanwirjo (knee), Sterling (achilles)
Misses next match if booked: Barron, Igamane, Jefté, Raskin
Form guide
Athletic Club
Form: WDDDWW
Latest: Athletic Club 3-1 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, 13/04
Rangers
Form: DDLWWL
Latest: Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers, Premiership, 13/04
Expert prediction
Andrea De Ferrater, match reporter: Pröpper's suspension is a blow for Rangers, but having survived for most of the first leg with ten men, the Scottish side proved that they can handle setbacks. At the weekend, brilliant goals from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams gave Athletic Club a spectacular comeback win against Rayo Vallecano, so their tails will be up as they look to impose their game at 'La Catedral'.
What the coaches say
Ernesto Valverde, Athletic Club coach: "We played against ten men for a large part of the game [last week]. We had opportunities to score, including the penalty, but we didn't. That's football, but the key thing is that we had chances. Whoever wins [the second leg] will go through."
Barry Ferguson, Rangers coach: "We're still in the tie. It's all to play for now. We'll go over there and try to approach the game in a certain manner. We fully deserved what we got in the first leg. We just need to wait and see who's fit and available, but what an opportunity we've got and we need to grasp it with both hands."