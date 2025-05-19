Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United's UEFA Europa League final meeting with Tottenham

It has been a challenging campaign in domestic football for Manchester United, but the form of captain Bruno Fernandes has been a bright spot, with his seven goals helping the Red Devils to reach the final of the UEFA Europa League.

A losing finalist with United in 2021, the 27-year-old is hoping he can inspire his side to deliver against domestic rivals Tottenham in Bilbao.

Final countdown: All the latest

On always delivering for United

Players have to be focused on always being at the top of their game, so they can help the team as much as possible. If I am at a level I consider good, it hasn't been enough to help the team reach their goals. We achieved one of them, which was to be in the final of the Europa League, and I'm very happy about that, because I had this goal ever since the beginning of the tournament, even before starting. My goal is always to reach the end of the tournaments I take part in.

We know we haven't had the best run in the league, but now, on the 21st, we'll have the chance to get to [win] a European final. And that's a moment, a chance that not everybody gets to have. It's a unique opportunity for us, to be able to win a trophy for this club, and we know how important it is for this club to win trophies and how accustomed they are to it. And for me, personally — because I've already played a final and I didn't make it through — I hope the second time's the charm.

All Man Utd's 2024/25 Europa League goals

On the 2021 final loss to Villarreal

It was disappointing. It was a final in which Villarreal really deserved to win, but I think had we won, we would've also deserved it. It was a really cagey final with neither side willing to open up. It ended 1-1. There could've been more goals but there weren't. Like in every game when we lose or don't win, there's something to learn.

Two years ago, we lost the FA Cup final against Manchester City and then the following season, we managed to beat them in a game which was really similar, but the wind happened to blow in our favour that day. I hope that this season we manage to do something different and end it in the best way possible, which would obviously mean winning the Europa League.

2021 final highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Man. United (11-10 pens)

Bruno Fernandes on his mentality I want more, I want to win more. Even when I win, that doesn't stop me from wanting to win more.

On being captain

I don't feel pressure — I feel a sense of responsibility and a huge sense of pride. It's a positive kind of pressure. It's made me understand that there's something about my game that means that coaches see that I've got what it takes to lead a team and captain a team.

That doesn't change the way I am or the way I behave. Whether I wear the captain's armband or not doesn't change things, nor does the way I try to help my team-mates change, nor does the way I try to do things or the way I experience the game. I always try to give my all to try and help my club, my team and my team-mates so that we get positive results.

Europa League Top Scorer: Bruno Fernandes

On final opponents Tottenham

We're two teams who've had a rough season, but we have the chance to finish the season with a European trophy.

A final is a final — it doesn't matter who we're playing against, nor if we know the team or not. No final is like a league game, even when it involves two teams who know each other perfectly well. For example, I remember watching Porto against Braga in the [2011] Europa League final. Both teams knew each other really well, but in the game, it seemed that they didn't know each other or the dynamics of the other team. Finals are usually cagey affairs, regardless of whether teams know each other, because both teams are scared to make mistakes, but at the same time both teams have a strong desire to win. That's why I think finals are always great spectacles.