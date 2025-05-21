UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Tottenham top UEFA Europa League xG rankings

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Expected goals statistics suggest that the efficiency of their finishing was key to both Tottenham and Manchester United reaching the UEFA Europa League final.

Tottenham Hotspur have been the most clinical scorers in the competition according to xG stats
Tottenham take on Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao with both sides having proved themselves to be among the most clinical finishers in the competition, according to the xG stats presented by Swissquote.

Which teams have been the most clinical finishers in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League?

Goals scoredxG+/-
Tottenham 2719.827.18
Bodø/Glimt2821.086.92
Manchester United3528.146.86
Lyon2923.195.81
Eintracht Frankfurt2115.65.4

Expected goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure how likely a shot is to be scored based on the circumstances when the player hits the ball. By these measures, United should have scored 28.14 goals in this season's Europa League, whereas in fact they scored 35 – 6.86 more than expected.

Spurs have scored eight fewer goals in the competition than United, 27 in total, but their xG was only 19.82, meaning they have scored 7.18 more goals than expected, given the quality of chances they have created – a measure of their sharpness in front of goal.

Who have been the most clinical finishers in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League?

Individual xG figures reflect the number of goals a player might be expected to score given the quality of the chances that fall to them. By that measure, Lyon's Malick Fofana leads the way in the competition. The forward's xG was just 2.45, meaning that he has scored 3.55 more goals than expected.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

