Tottenham take on Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao with both sides having proved themselves to be among the most clinical finishers in the competition, according to the xG stats presented by Swissquote.

Which teams have been the most clinical finishers in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League?

Goals scored xG +/- Tottenham 27 19.82 7.18 Bodø/Glimt 28 21.08 6.92 Manchester United 35 28.14 6.86 Lyon 29 23.19 5.81 Eintracht Frankfurt 21 15.6 5.4

Expected goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure how likely a shot is to be scored based on the circumstances when the player hits the ball. By these measures, United should have scored 28.14 goals in this season's Europa League, whereas in fact they scored 35 – 6.86 more than expected.

Spurs have scored eight fewer goals in the competition than United, 27 in total, but their xG was only 19.82, meaning they have scored 7.18 more goals than expected, given the quality of chances they have created – a measure of their sharpness in front of goal.

Who have been the most clinical finishers in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League?

Individual xG figures reflect the number of goals a player might be expected to score given the quality of the chances that fall to them. By that measure, Lyon's Malick Fofana leads the way in the competition. The forward's xG was just 2.45, meaning that he has scored 3.55 more goals than expected.