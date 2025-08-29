History-makers Hamrun Spartans among league phase debutants

Back in July, over 150 clubs across Europe lined up on the starting grid for the qualifying rounds of our three men's club competitions.

Now, more than 400 matches later, the league phase draws for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League have taken place – with an array of first-timers dreaming of more European glory.

Across all three competitions, 36 of 108 teams will be making their first appearance in the league phase following its inception last season, including 12 that had never appeared in the former group stage either.

Shelbourne will make their league phase debut after beating Linfield in the Conference League play-offs Getty Images

Hamrun Spartans break new ground for Malta

Before Thursday night, a Maltese club had never qualified for the group stage or league phase of a European competition – but Hamrun Spartans changed all that as they reached the Conference League with a 3-2 aggregate win over RFS of Latvia in the play-off round.

In doing so, Malta have become the 52nd of our 55 national associations to be represented in the group stage or league phase of a senior men's European club competition.

Hamrun's league phase fixtures include home ties against Shakhtar, Lincoln Red Imps and Lausanne-Sport and trips to Ireland to face Shamrock Rovers, Poland to play Jagiellonia and Türkiye to meet Samsunspor.

Since its inception in 2021/22, the Conference League has offered more clubs and players the chance at European glory, and Hamrun will be joined in the league phase by nine other clubs who have never featured in a group stage or league phase before: Crystal Palace (England), Drita (Kosovo), KuPS Kuopio (Finland), Rayo Vallecano (Spain), Samsunspor (Türkiye), Shelbourne (Ireland), Shkëndija (North Macedonia) Sigma Olomouc (Czechia) and Universitatea Craiova (Romania).

Rayo Vallecano will play in the league phase of the Conference League – their first qualification since the 2000/01 UEFA Cup Getty Images

Kairat make Kazakhstan proud

Kairat Almaty became the second club from Kazakhstan to qualify for the UEFA Champions League's league phase or group stage with their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Celtic on Tuesday.

They were rewarded for their qualifying efforts with some blockbuster ties in Thursday's draw, including a home fixture against 15-time winners Real Madrid as well as trips to Inter and Arsenal.

Kairat are joined in the league phase by three other clubs making their Champions League debuts: Bodø/Glimt of Norway, Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise and Pafos, who became just the third club from Cyprus to reach the competition proper.

Dutch delight in Europa League

Utrecht last qualified for the 2010/11 Europa League group stage, but a 2-0 aggregate win over Bosnia and Herzegovina's Zrinjski secured a triumphant return to the competition and some exciting league phase ties against the likes of Porto, Real Betis, Lyon, Celtic and Nottingham Forest.

They join two other Dutch clubs who had already qualified, European regulars Feyenoord and debutants Go Ahead Eagles, making their first-ever appearance in the group stage or league phase of a senior men's European competition. Their league phase campaign highlights include a home match against Aston Villa and a trip to France to play Lyon.