Europa League top scorer: Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Djú Franculino, Hamza Igamane, Igor Jesus, Fran Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri, Karol Świderski, Anass Zaroury

Fenerbahçe winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Panathinaikos pair Karol Świderski and Anass Zaroury, Nottingham Forest forward Igor Jesus, Lille striker Hamza Igamane, Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri, Midtjylland's Djú Franculino and Fran Navarro of Braga top the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League scoring charts following Matchday 4 with three goals each.

2025/26 Europa League top scorers 3 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Fenerbahçe)

3 Djú Franculino (Midtjylland)

3 Hamza Igamane (Lille)

3 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

3 Fran Navarro (Braga)

3 Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel)

3 Karol Świderski (Panathinaikos)

3 Anass Zaroury (Panathinaikos) 26 players have scored two goals

After scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Nice on Matchday 2, Aktürkoğlu converted a game-winning penalty as Fenerbahçe beat Stuttgart 1-0 on Matchday 3. Świderski, meanwhile, found the net once in each of Panathinaikos' first three games before having a penalty saved on Matchday 4.

Świderski's team-mate Zaroury struck his first career hat-trick as his side defeated Young Boys 4-1 on Matchday 1 – the only treble so far in the competition this season – but has failed to add to his tally in Panathinaikos' subsequent three games.

Igor Jesus scored a double in Forest's 2-2 draw with Real Betis on Matchday 1 and added a penalty in the 2-0 triumph over Porto on Matchday 3, while Igamane scored once for Lille against Brann and twice against PAOK.

Three players made it to three goals on Matchday 4: Franculino netted for Midtjylland in their 3-1 win over Celtic, Shaqiri's double helped Basel beat FCSB by the same scoreline and Navarro scored in Braga's topsy-turvy 4-3 defeat at home to Gent.

A total of 26 players are lying just behind the frontrunners on two goals, including the likes of Iago Aspas from Celta and Aston Villa's John McGinn.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Europa League

3 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

2 Martin Erlić (Midtjylland)

2 Edimilson Fernandes (Young Boys)

2 Bård Finne (Brann)

2 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

2 Dean James (Go Ahead Eagles)

2 Adam Karabec (Lyon)

2 Konstantinos Karetsas (Genk)

2 Marc Roca (Real Betis)

2 Aral Simsir (Midtjylland)

2 Aymen Sliti (Feyenoord)

2 Tetê (Panathinaikos)

2 Matěj Vydra (Viktoria Plzeň)

2 Bryan Zaragoza (Celta)

2 Andrija Živković (PAOK)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Europa League

Anass Zarouri (Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos, 25/09/2025)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

