2026/27 Europa League: Teams, dates, draws, format, final

The 2026/27 campaign sees the 56th edition of this European club competition take place, and the 18th since its name change from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa League.

The third season under the new format kicks off on 9 July 2026 and runs until the final in Frankfurt on 26 May 2027.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

How will 2026/27 Europa League qualifying work?

Twelve teams qualify directly for the league phase of the Europa League, with one slot also reserved for the UEFA Conference League title holders. A further 12 sides will secure their places through qualifying, culminating in August’s play-off round. The 36-team line-up is completed by 11 losing teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round and play-offs.

The stage at which teams enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient rankings. All ties are played over two legs.

When are the 2026/27 Europa League qualifying rounds and play-offs?

First qualifying round: 9 & 16 July 2026

Second qualifying round: 23 & 30 July 2026

Third qualifying round: 6 & 13 August 2026

Play-offs: 20 & 27 August 2026

When are the league phase matches in the 2026/27 Europa League?

Matchday 1: 16/17 September 2026

Matchday 2: 15 October 2026

Matchday 3: 22 October 2026

Matchday 4: 5 November 2026

Matchday 5: 26 November 2026

Matchday 6: 10 December 2026

Matchday 7: 21 January 2027

Matchday 8: 28 January 2027

When are the 2026/27 Europa League knockout phase matches?

Knockout phase play-offs: 18 & 25 February 2027

Round of 16: 11 & 18 March 2027

Quarter-finals: 8 & 15 April 2027

Semi-finals: 29 April & 6 May 2027

Final (Frankfurt): 26 May 2027

When are the 2026/27 Europa League draws?

First qualifying round: 16 June 2026

Second qualifying round: 17 June 2026

Third qualifying round: 20 July 2026

Play-off round: 3 August 2026

League phase: 28 August 2026

Knockout phase draws to be confirmed

When and where is the Europa League final in 2027?

The 2026/27 Europa League final will be staged at Stadion Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, on 26 May 2027. Originally opened in 1925, the arena has been upgraded several times, and recently hosted five games at UEFA EURO 2024, along with matches at the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2006 FIFA World Cup.

What do the 2026/27 Europa League winners get?

The UEFA Europa League trophy is, at 15kg, the heaviest piece of UEFA silverware.

The 2026/27 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2027/28 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition, and the opportunity to play against the winners of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League in the 2027 UEFA Super Cup.