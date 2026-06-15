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UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draw

Monday, June 15, 2026

The Europa League second qualifying round draw takes place on Wednesday 17 June.

UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draw
UEFA via Getty Images

The 2026/27 UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draw will be held on Wednesday 17 June.

Seedings, any groupings and the procedure will be available here from 08:30 CET on the day of the draw.

The first legs are due to be held on 23 July with the returns on 30 July; confirmed fixture dates and kick-off times will be announced following the draw.

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