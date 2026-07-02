MFK Karviná ineligible to participate in UEFA club competitions and replacements

On 2 July 2026, the UEFA Appeals Body decided to declare MFK Karviná ineligible to participate in the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League for failing to fulfil the admission criterion required by Article 4.01(g) of the Regulations of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League, i.e. for being directly and/or indirectly involved in activity aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of matches at national level.

On the same day, in consideration of the above UEFA Appeals Body decision, the UEFA Emergency Panel decided that, in accordance with the relevant admission provisions of the competition regulations, the access of Czech clubs to the 2026/27 UEL and UECL shall be adjusted as follows:

(i) The place originally reserved for MFK Karviná as the domestic cup winner in the 2026/27 UEL play-offs shall be filled by FC Viktoria Plzeň.

(ii) The place originally reserved for FC Viktoria Plzeň in the 2026/27 UEL second qualifying round main path shall be filled by FC Hradec Králové.

(iii) The place originally reserved for FC Hradec Králové in the 2026/27 UECL second qualifying round main path shall be filled by FK Jablonec.

As a consequence, the second qualifying round (Q2) draws of the UEL and UECL are adjusted as follows:

• UEL Q2 draw: Tromsø IL vs FC Hradec Králové

• UECL Q2 draw: NK Varaždin vs FK Jablonec

NB: FC Viktoria Plzeň will learn their opponent at the UEL play-offs draw taking place on Monday 3 August.