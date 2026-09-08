Europa League Matchday 1 briefing: Milan vs Benfica, plus tests for Sunderland and Celtic

Milan, Benfica, Juventus, Celtic and Marseille are helping to add even more glamour to the new league phase campaign, but expect no let-up in the passion during UEFA Europa League Matchday 1 on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 September.

Our Europa League preview picks out the key matches, top stats and personalities as the new campaign gets under way.

Where to watch Europa League

What to look out for

• Milan beat Benfica in the 1963 and 1990 European Cup finals and ex-Eagles midfielder Ruben Amorim is now charged with ensuring the Serie A side preserve their unbeaten record against their visitors (W4 D2).

• Sunderland are in Europe for the first time since 1973, and on paper have a good start at the Stadium of Light; visitors AZ Alkmaar have lost all 11 of their previous games in England, thought they have made an impressive start to the new season.

• Edged out by LASK in extra time in the Champions League play-off round, Martin O'Neill's Celtic have a tough task on Matchday 1 against Hungarian champions Ferencváros, who enjoyed two great recent seasons under old Bhoy Robbie Keane.

• Vincenzo Italiano led Fiorentina to two Conference League finals and is aiming high in his new job at Beşiktaş, but he will not expect a comfortable start against a Marseille side finding their feet under new boss Bruno Génésio.

Stat of the week Six sides (Bournemouth, Ararat-Armenia, Lillestrøm, OFI Crete, Torreense and Sunderland) are making their UEFA league phase debuts on Matchday 1, with 22 nations represented in this season's Europa League.

Patrik Walemark in Conference League action in February UEFA via Getty Images

Player to watch: Patrik Walemark (Lech Poznań)

Linked with moves to Celtic and Copenhagen among other sides in the summer, Swedish winger Walemark has drawn even more attention to himself by discovering his continental scoring touch. A left-footed player who likes to operate on the right flank, the ex-Feyenoord man, 24, hit six goals in six qualifying games for the Polish champions and is looking to catch the eye again as his side kick off away to Conference League winners Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth's Alex Scott celebrates a Premier League goal AFP via Getty Images

Club in focus: Bournemouth

From a genteel seaside town on England's south coast, the Cherries make their continental debut at Real Sociedad on Matchday 1 having qualified directly for the league phase with a sixth-placed Premier League finish, which earned coach Andoni Iraola a move to Liverpool. Experienced German boss Marco Rose will lead their continental charge and midfielder Alex Scott said: "It's going to be a massive challenge but one we are all ready for."