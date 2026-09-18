UEFA Europa League: Every Performance of the Week winner

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Performance of the Week

Henning Berg's side expected a fierce test as they welcomed Spanish opponents on Matchday 1, but they showed the right combination of adventurousness and resilience to snatch victory – Jure Balkovec's stunning finish from distance beating visiting keeper Ionuț Radu at his near post in the 88th minute.

Celta had 20 shots on goal to Omonia's ten, and 56% of possession, but the better chances went the Cypriot side's way, Radu making acrobatic blocks to deny Ewandro and Jean-Kevin Duverne in the first half. "We beat a La Liga side," said match winner Balkovec, before bashfully playing down his superb strike: "It's a team sport."