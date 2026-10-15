Europa League top scorers: Alphadjo Cisse, Kristoffer Zachariassen

Milan youngster Alphadjo Cisse and Ferencváros midfielder Kristoffer Zachariassen are the leading scorers in the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League after Matchday 2.

2026/27 Europa League top scorers 3 Alphadjo Cisse (Milan)

3 Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencváros) 2 Jhon Durán (Benfica)

2 Tobias Guddal (Sparta Praha)

2 Randal Kolo Muani (Juventus)

2 Michael Murillo (Beşiktaş)

2 Hyeongyu Oh (Beşiktaş)

2 Thomas Olsen (Lillestrøm)

2 Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

2 Rayan (Bournemouth)

2 Patrik Schick (Leverkusen)

2 Nick Woltemade (Juventus)

Cisse, a week off turning 20, scored the first hat-trick of the season as Milan overpowered Salzburg 4-0 in Austria in the second round of games. Norwegian Zachariassen, 32, meanwhile added a double against Viktoria Plzeň to his back-heeled effort at Celtic in Ferencváros's opener.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the all-time leading scorer in the competition with 34 goals, Matchday 1 to final.

Aubameyang great Europa League goals

Full scorer list

Most assists in 2026/27 Europa League

3 Junior Olaitan (Beşiktaş)

2 Aleix García (Leverkusen)

2 Orkun Kökçü (Beşiktaş)

2 Keito Nakamura (Lyon)

2 Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica)

2 Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)﻿

2 Bamidele Yusuf (Ferencváros)

2 Besfort Zeneli (Union SG)

Benin midfielder Junior Olaitan has made a tournament-leading three assists for high-scoring Beşiktaş, following up two in an opening win against Marseille with another in the Matchday 2 victory at Hoffenheim.

In previous seasons, Rayan Cherki laid on eight assists for Lyon in 2024/25, with Stuttgart's Denis Undav the leading assist provider in 2025/26 with six.

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Europa League

Alphadjo Cisse (Salzburg 0-4 Milan, 15/10/2026)

Milan's Alphadjo Cisse scored the first hat-trick of the 2026/27 Europa League on Matchday 2, at 19 years and 358 days becoming the youngest Italian man to score three or more goals in UEFA club competition.

There were only five hat-tricks in the Europa League over the previous two seasons. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Radamel Falcao hold the all-time record with three apiece, while Patson Daka's three-goal salvo inside 9:34 for Leicester in 2021 remains the quickest.

Europa League top scorers by season (excl. qualifying)

2025/26 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) – 7

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9