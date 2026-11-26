N.E.C. forward Bryan Linssen struck on Matchday 5 to move clear as the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League top scorer.

2026/27 Europa League top scorers 5 Bryan Linssen (N.E.C.)

4 Dion Beljo (GNK Dinamo)

4 Alphadjo Cisse (AC Milan)

4 Oumar Diakité (Sturm Graz)

4 Rayan (Bournemouth)



Linssen was on target in N.E.C.'s 3-1 victory over Rennes, with the Dutch forward having also netted doubles in a 4-2 win over GNK Dinamo and a 3-1 triumph over Omonia.

All Bryan Linssen's goals

There is a four-way tie in the chasing pack: GNK's Dion Beljo, Alphadjo Cisse of Milan (who has scored the only hat-trick of the competition so far), Sturm Graz's Oumar Diakité and Bournemouth's Rayan all have four goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the all-time leading scorer in the competition with 34 goals, Matchday 1 to final.

Full scorer list

All Dion Beljo's goals

Most assists in 2026/27 Europa League

3 Nikolaos Athanasiou (OFI Crete)

3 Omari Hutchinson (Milan)

3 Junior Olaitan (Beşiktaş)

3 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

3 Louis Patris (Union SG)

3 Javi Vázquez (Torreense)

3 Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencváros)

Seven players have contributed a competition-leading three assists after five Europa League matchdays. Kristoffer Zachariassen is among them, making it six goal contributions for the Ferencváros midfielder, while all three of Mikel Oyarzabal's assists came in Real Sociedad's 6-0 win at Lillestrøm.

In previous seasons, Rayan Cherki laid on eight assists for Lyon in 2024/25, with Stuttgart's Deniz Undav the leading assist provider in 2025/26 with six.

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Europa League

Alphadjo Cisse (Salzburg 0-4 Milan, 15/10/2026)

Alphadjo Cisse's Milan treble

Milan's Alphadjo Cisse scored the first hat-trick of the 2026/27 Europa League on Matchday 2, at 19 years 358 days becoming the youngest Italian to score three goals in UEFA men's club competition.

There were only five hat-tricks in the Europa League over the previous two seasons. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Radamel Falcao hold the all-time record with three apiece, while Patson Daka's three-goal salvo in 9 minutes 34 seconds for Leicester in 2021 remains the quickest.

Europa League top scorers by season (excl. qualifying)

2025/26 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) – 7

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9