Europa League top scorers: Dion Beljo and Bryan Linssen lead the pack

N.E.C. Nijmegen forward Bryan Linssen and GNK Dinamo forward Dion Beljo both struck on Matchday 4 to move clear at the top of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League top scorer rankings.

2026/27 Europa League top scorers 4 Dion Beljo (GNK Dinamo)

4 Bryan Linssen (N.E.C. Nijmegen) 3 Alphadjo Cisse (AC Milan)

3 Sergio Gómez (Real Sociedad)

3 Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

3 Kolo Muani (Juventus)

3 Rayan (Bournemouth)

3 Nick Woltemade (Juventus)

3 Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencváros)

Linssen was on target twice in N.E.C. Nijmegen's 3-1 home victory over Omonia and Beljo scored GNK Dinamo's second goal in a 2-0 win away to Sunderland to take both players onto four goals each.

Seven players are close behind on three. Among them are Bournemouth's Rayan, whose late goal at Slavia Praha on Matchday 4 helped the Cherries maintain their perfect record, and Kolo Muani, who scored in Juventus' 2-1 win at AZ Alkmaar on the same night.

Alphadjo Cisse's Milan treble

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the all-time leading scorer in the competition with 34 goals, Matchday 1 to final.

Full scorer list

Most assists in 2026/27 Europa League

3 Nikolaos Athanasiou (OFI Crete)

3 Junior Olaitan (Beşiktaş)

3 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

3 Javi Vázquez (Torreense)

3 Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencváros)

Five players have contributed a competition-leading three assists after four Europa League matchdays.

Kristoffer Zachariassen joined the leading pack after assisting at Stadio San Siro for Ferencváros on Matchday 4, while Benin midfielder Junior Olaitan set up two goals in an opening win against Marseille and provided another in the Matchday 2 victory at Hoffenheim.

All three of Mikel Oyarzabal's assists came in Real Sociedad's 6-0 win at Lillestrøm on Matchday 3.

In previous seasons, Rayan Cherki laid on eight assists for Lyon in 2024/25, with Stuttgart's Denis Undav the leading assist provider in 2025/26 with six.

Full assists list

Kristoffer Zachariassen's three goals

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Europa League

Alphadjo Cisse (Salzburg 0-4 Milan, 15/10/2026)

Milan's Alphadjo Cisse scored the first hat-trick of the 2026/27 Europa League on Matchday 2, at 19 years 358 days becoming the youngest Italian to score three goals in UEFA men's club competition.

There were only five hat-tricks in the Europa League over the previous two seasons. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Radamel Falcao hold the all-time record with three apiece, while Patson Daka's three-goal salvo in 9 minutes 34 seconds for Leicester in 2021 remains the quickest.

Europa League top scorers by season (excl. qualifying)

2025/26 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) – 7

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9