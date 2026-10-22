Europa League top scorers: Nick Woltemade, Yeremy Pino part of seven-way tie

Juventus forward Nick Woltemade, Crystal Palace midfielder Yeremy Pino and Milan youngster Alphadjo Cisse are three of seven players to score three goals in the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League.

2026/27 Europa League top scorers 3 Dion Beljo (GNK Dinamo)

3 Tjaronn Chery (N.E.C. Nijmegen)

3 Alphadjo Cisse (AC Milan)

3 Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

3 Sergio Gómez (Real Sociedad)

3 Nick Woltemade (Juventus)

3 Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencváros)

Alphadjo Cisse and Kristoffer Zachariassen hit the three-goal mark on Matchday 2, Cisse grabbing headlines with a hat-trick as Milan overpowered Salzburg 4-0 in Austria in the second round of games.

Five players joined them on three goals on Matchday 3, including two who have scored in each of their three outings: Nick Woltemade and Yeremy Pino.

Alphadjo Cisse's Milan treble

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the all-time leading scorer in the competition with 34 goals, Matchday 1 to final.

Full scorer list

Most assists in 2026/27 Europa League

3 Junior Olaitan (Beşiktaş)

3 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Benin midfielder Junior Olaitan has made a tournament-leading three assists for high-scoring Beşiktaş, following up two in an opening win against Marseille with another in the Matchday 2 victory at Hoffenheim.

All three of Mikel Oyarzabal's assists came in Real Sociedad's 6-0 win at Lillestrøm on Matchday 3.

In previous seasons, Rayan Cherki laid on eight assists for Lyon in 2024/25, with Stuttgart's Denis Undav the leading assist provider in 2025/26 with six.

Full assists list

Kristoffer Zachariassen's three goals

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Europa League

Alphadjo Cisse (Salzburg 0-4 Milan, 15/10/2026)

Milan's Alphadjo Cisse scored the first hat-trick of the 2026/27 Europa League on Matchday 2, at 19 years and 358 days becoming the youngest Italian to score three or more goals in UEFA men's club competition.

There were only five hat-tricks in the Europa League over the previous two seasons. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Radamel Falcao hold the all-time record with three apiece, while Patson Daka's three-goal salvo inside 9:34 for Leicester in 2021 remains the quickest.

Europa League top scorers by season (excl. qualifying)

2025/26 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) – 7

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9