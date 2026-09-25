Europa League top scorers: Tobias Guddal top after Matchday 1

Sparta Praha's Tobias Guddal is the early pacesetter in the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League top scorer race after striking twice in his side's 4-1 Matchday 1 success at Ararat-Armenia.

2026/27 Europa League top scorers 2 Tobias Guddal (Sparta Praha)

The Norwegian defender scored the opening two goals of the season, heading in on 20 minutes and adding a powerful finish two minutes later. In total, 47 goals were scored on Matchday 1, but the Norwegian was the only player to register more than one.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the all-time leading scorer in the competition with 34 goals, Matchday 1 to final.

Aubameyang great Europa League goals

Full scorer list

Most assists in 2026/27 Europa League

2 Aleix García (Leverkusen)

2 Orkun Kökçü (Beşiktaş)

2 Junior Olaitan (Beşiktaş)

2 Bamidele Yusuf (Ferencváros)

Four players set up two goals apiece on Matchday 1, including Beşiktaş team-mates Orkun Kökçü and Junior Olaitan. With two assists and a goal, Bamidele Yusuf had a role in all his team's strikes as Ferencváros won 3-1 at Celtic.

In previous seasons, Rayan Cherki laid on eight assists for Lyon in 2024/25, with Stuttgart's Denis Undav the leading assist provider of the last edition with six.

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Europa League

There have been no hat-tricks so far in the 2026/27 Europa League.

There have only been five hat-tricks in the Europa League over the past two seasons. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Radamel Falcao hold the all-time record with three apiece, while Patson Daka's three-goal salvo inside 9:34 for Leicester in 2021 remains the quickest.

Europa League top scorers by season (excl. qualifying)

2025/26 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) – 7

2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9