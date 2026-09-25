Europa League top scorers: Tobias Guddal top after Matchday 1
Friday, September 25, 2026
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The Sparta Praha centre-back is the only player to have scored more than once so far in the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League.
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Sparta Praha's Tobias Guddal is the early pacesetter in the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League top scorer race after striking twice in his side's 4-1 Matchday 1 success at Ararat-Armenia.
2026/27 Europa League top scorers
2 Tobias Guddal (Sparta Praha)
The Norwegian defender scored the opening two goals of the season, heading in on 20 minutes and adding a powerful finish two minutes later. In total, 47 goals were scored on Matchday 1, but the Norwegian was the only player to register more than one.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the all-time leading scorer in the competition with 34 goals, Matchday 1 to final.
Most assists in 2026/27 Europa League
2 Aleix García (Leverkusen)
2 Orkun Kökçü (Beşiktaş)
2 Junior Olaitan (Beşiktaş)
2 Bamidele Yusuf (Ferencváros)
Four players set up two goals apiece on Matchday 1, including Beşiktaş team-mates Orkun Kökçü and Junior Olaitan. With two assists and a goal, Bamidele Yusuf had a role in all his team's strikes as Ferencváros won 3-1 at Celtic.
In previous seasons, Rayan Cherki laid on eight assists for Lyon in 2024/25, with Stuttgart's Denis Undav the leading assist provider of the last edition with six.
Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Europa League
There have been no hat-tricks so far in the 2026/27 Europa League.
There have only been five hat-tricks in the Europa League over the past two seasons. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Radamel Falcao hold the all-time record with three apiece, while Patson Daka's three-goal salvo inside 9:34 for Leicester in 2021 remains the quickest.
Europa League top scorers by season (excl. qualifying)
2025/26 Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Petar Stanić (Ludogorets) – 7
2024/25 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 7
2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10
2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union SG), Marcus Rashford (Man United) – 6
2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Man United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma), Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9