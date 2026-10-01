Europa League Predict Six: All you need to know

Predict Six, presented by Betano, is the game where you could be in the running for some fantastic prizes if you can successfully predict the scorelines of six UEFA Europa League games in a matchday.

Here's everything you need to know about how the game works, deadlines, the scoring system and league set-up.

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How it works

Each matchday, you can predict the scoreline and first team to score for six matches. The six matches are pre-selected – and every team will feature at some point during the league phase. Play your 2x booster on one match to double your score for that fixture.

Deadlines

You can change your predictions at any time until the match in question kicks off. Once the game kicks off, your predictions will be locked – and your points will be updated as match events happen.

Scoring system

For each match, you have several ways to score points:

Correct result

• Correctly predict the winner or correctly predict a draw: +3 points

*The result is determined at the end of open play, i.e. after 90 minutes, or after 120 minutes if the match goes to extra time. Matches decided by penalty shoot-outs count as a draw.

Correct score

• Correctly predict the number of home team goals: +2 points

• Correctly predict the number of away team goals: +2 points

• Correctly predict the goal difference between the two teams: +3 points

*Goals scored in penalty shoot-outs do not count.

Underdog bonus

• Correctly predict a scoreline that less than 10% of other players have predicted: +5 points

Secondary predictions (Matchday 8 onwards)

• Secondary predictions (first goalscorer, half-time score, etc.) are worth between three and 15 points, depending on difficulty.

*Note that for goalscorer predictions, own goals don't count.

*Note that for clean sheet predictions, goalkeepers must play 60 minutes.

2x boosters

Each matchday, you can use your 2x booster on one match to double your score for that match! For the final, it'll be applied automatically and your score will be doubled.

Leagues

Leagues let you compete with your friends, family and colleagues – as well as other players from around the world.

Private leagues

In private leagues you can play against your friends, family or colleagues. Create a league and share the unique code with anyone you want to play against. There's no limit on the number of private leagues you can join, but you can create a maximum of 100 leagues.

Public leagues

You'll automatically be included in the global leaderboard, along with everyone else in the world who's playing Predict Six. Depending on the settings you've enabled within your UEFA profile, you'll also be automatically added to a public league with other people from the same country as you. In addition, you'll also be able to select your favourite team and join a public league with other people who support the same team as you.

Prizes

First prize: Once-in-a-lifetime trip

The overall winner will get two tickets to the 2027/28 Europa League final in Bucharest – flights and accommodation included!

Second prize: Team jersey & FC 27

Finish second overall and you'll win your choice of team shirt from any team playing in UEFA competitions this season. Plus, you'll get a copy of FC 27.

Third prize: Official match ball

Finish third overall and you'll win an official match ball from this season's Europa League.

Play Predict Six now!