Change of date and kick-off time for Rennes vs Olympiacos
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
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The UEFA Europa League game between Rennes and Olympiacos has been moved to Wednesday 4 November.
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UEFA has been informed by the French authorities that they are unable to guarantee the safety and security conditions required for the UEFA Europa League match between Stade Rennais FC (FRA) and Olympiacos FC (GRE) on Thursday 5 November, due to planned strikes and protests in France on that day.
Following consultations with the authorities and both clubs, the match has been rescheduled to Wednesday 4 November, with kick-off at 16:30 CET.