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Change of venue for Beşiktaş vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Friday, October 30, 2026

The UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 fixture will be played at Batumi Stadium in Batumi, Georgia.

Change of venue for Beşiktaş vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva
UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA has been informed by the Turkish authorities that, for safety and security reasons, the UEFA Europa League league phase Matchday 5 fixture between Beşiktaş J.K. (TUR) and Hapoel Beer-Sheva FC (ISR), cannot be hosted in Istanbul.

Following consultations with the relevant stakeholders, the match will be played at Batumi Stadium in Batumi, Georgia, on Thursday 26 November, with spectators. The kick-off time remains unchanged for 18:45 CET.

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