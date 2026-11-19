Benfica, Bournemouth and Ferencváros have high standards to maintain on UEFA Europa League Matchday 5, while Celtic and AC Milan are among the big names with a point to prove.

Our preview picks out the key matches, top stats and personalities.

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What to look out for

Unbeaten Olympiacos welcome Ruben Amorim's Milan, with the Italian giants having lost three of their league phase games to date. They have never won in Piraeus, previous visits ending in a 2-2 draw in 1959 and a 3-1 loss in 2018.

Despite being drawn against the likes of Milan and Real Sociedad, Bournemouth have a 100% record after four games, but Marco Rose's side can expect a rough ride from Celta, with the Galician outfit in urgent need of points.

Celtic remain in the elimination places, but a 3-2 win against Beşiktaş last time out has lifted spirits. "Four games to go and we need more wins," said forward Benjamin Nygren as his side prepare to take on Portuguese hopefuls Torreense.

Like Benfica and Bournemouth, Ferencváros boast 12 points coming into Matchday 5 and will look to end it with 15 as Slovenia's Celje make a 350km trip to Budapest. Fradi are unbeaten in 12 European home games (W9 D3).

Stat of the week Sunderland have had 39 shots off target in this season's league phase, eight more than any other team.

Real Sociedad left-back Sergio Gómez Getty Images

Player to watch: Sergio Gómez (Real Sociedad)

Having started out as a winger in the youth ranks at Barcelona, Sergio Gómez has been on quite a journey since. Redeployed as a left-back following his return to Spain in 2024, the former Anderlecht and Manchester City man has scored three Europa League goals this season, and said: "I wouldn't have believed [I would become a full-back], but players evolve." A makeshift winger when the need arises, he may be kept busy defensively as his side visit Crystal Palace.

OFI Crete celebrate a Europa League goal NurPhoto via Getty Images

Club in focus: OFI Crete

Greek Cup winners for a second time last season, OFI Crete have taken six points from a possible 12 in their first-ever league phase campaign. OFI (which stands for Sportsmen's Club of Heraklion) won 2-0 against Hapoel Beer-Sheva on Matchday 4, and coach Christos Kontis said: "The result matters, but the way we achieve it matters even more... the football we played, the courage we showed and the mentality we brought onto the pitch." Anderlecht are the islanders' next visitors.