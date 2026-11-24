Born and raised in Haarlem, the Netherlands, Orkun Kökçü fulfilled a childhood dream when he joined Beşiktaş (initially on loan) from Benfica in 2025.

Now established as the club's captain, the 56-times capped Turkish international explains why he has always been a Black Eagles fan, and what Vincenzo Italiano's Beşiktaş are looking to achieve in the Europa League.

This interview was conducted on 30 October 2026

On growing up a Beşiktaş fan

Both sides of my family — my mum's side and my dad's side — are Beşiktaş supporters. So growing up in that environment, I guess you could say I didn't really have much of a choice. But when I look back now, I'm happy about it as well.

All my close friends in the Netherlands supported either Galatasaray or Fenerbahçe. I felt a sense of being unique, which is actually a feeling that aligns well with my own character because, no matter where I am, I always like to feel special.

Orkun's father Halis (left) and brother Ozan Kökçü, pictured in 2023 ANP via Getty Images

On learning his craft in the Netherlands

Groningen wanted my brother [midfielder Ozan Kökçü, now an Azerbaijan international]. They didn't actually want me, but because it was two hours away, my mum and dad didn't want to leave my brother there. So, to avoid leaving my brother there by himself, my parents... Well, let's just say I ended up being the one who got the "lucky ticket" to go along!

Then, Feyenoord entered the picture — because I had been called up to the Netherlands U-14 or U-15 national team. They saw me there. They wanted to bring me into their youth set-up. So, we had to make a decision: my brother and father stayed in Groningen. My mother and I returned to our home as it was closer to Rotterdam. Things went on like that for two or three years; I would only see my brother and father for one day each weekend.

Europa League highlights: Beşiktaş 2-2 Crystal Palace

On Beşiktaş' strengths under Vincenzo Italiano

The entire team, whether starters or substitutes, are focused on the same target. It's something positive because whichever player the coach gives the chance to play, they are ready. Everybody knows what to do. Everyone shares the same mindset. And I think our coach's ideas about the game are compatible with those of the team. We're playing attacking football with high pressing.

Our fans like it, too. I think they see it as a positive thing because I know Beşiktaş is about being positive. The atmosphere at our home games is particularly important, as it reflects the harmony between the fans and the team. If we don't play ambitious, attacking football, the fans won't be that supportive.

Europa League highlights: Beşiktaş 4-1 Marseille

On joining Beşiktaş from Benfica

It's a moment that makes me feel something truly special. After all, playing for Beşiktaş is something I dreamed of ever since I was a child, and to go beyond that — to play for Beşiktaş as the captain... Well.

I can honestly say that I'm living my childhood dream, but it doesn't end here — we have further goals to reach, and I have personal ambitions as well, all of which are tied to Beşiktaş. Right now, I'm exactly where I want to be; I'm where I belong.