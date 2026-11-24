After featuring in Crystal Palace's UEFA Conference League final triumph against Rayo Vallecano in May, forward Yeremy Pino joined up with the Spain squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in the United States.

A 2020/21 UEFA Europa League winner with Villarreal, who defeated Manchester United after penalties, the 24-year-old tells UEFA that he is hoping to win the competition again after coming through a tough first season in the Premier League.

This interview was conducted on 3 November 2026

On leaving Villarreal for Palace

I'd wanted to play in the Premier League ever since I was young, and I was also coming to a place where some great players had played, such as [Michael] Olise, [Eberechi] Eze, [Yannick] Bolasie, [Christian] Benteke; I could mention many more.

I'm very proud to be here, to have won [the Conference League] in my first year and to have won the World Cup, becoming the first Crystal Palace player to win such a prestigious title. This makes me really happy.

Watch Yéremy Pino's strike in Crystal Palace's Europa League match with Lyon

On adapting to London

It was definitely tough. I'm from Las Palmas, an island where it's very sunny and hot. I moved to Villarreal, which is quite similar and laid-back, whereas everything here is a lot more chaotic. So, I honestly really struggled. I had a similar experience with football.

Last year was all about adapting to the pace of the Premier League, which is incredible. It's one of the best leagues in the world and I honestly struggled. However, this year, I've already adapted and I'm full of energy. The World Cup has motivated me and given me more confidence going into games and I'm enjoying playing much more.

Pino with the Conference League trophy LightRocket via Getty Images

On winning the Conference League with Palace

I spent three months without playing, from January until around March, because I wasn't feeling well and was struggling mentally. That period marked a turning point for me, reminding me why I'd come here and making me realise it was the reward I deserved after deciding to leave my home at Villarreal. That made me really proud because I'd left my comfort zone and my home to experience moments like these and also something new.

Watch Crystal Palace celebrate winning the Conference League

On winning the Europa League in 2020/21 with Villarreal

That night was once in a lifetime. For me, apart from the World Cup, which was special, the most special moment was winning that trophy with Villarreal because it was the first in the club's history. That final against [Manchester] United was historic. For a small-town club with big ambitions, to be able to win this trophy was amazing. I hope I never experience [a shoot-out like Villarreal's 11-10 victory] again!

Villarreal glory: Watch every 2020/21 Europa League goal

On his relationship with the Europa League

It's special. It's the competition in which I made my pro debut for Villarreal against Sivasspor. My first goal as a pro for Villarreal was away against Qarabağ. It's special because I've already won it. I know what it feels like to savour victory in this competition and I'm keen to do it again.