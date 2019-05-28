Where to watch the UEFA Europa League final
Tuesday 28 May 2019
See where you can watch the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League final where you are.
The full drama of the UEFA Europa League is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.
A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcaster(s) below.
Where to watch the final: broadcast partners
Europe
Albania: RTSH, Digitalb
Andorra: RMC Sports
Armenia: Shant TV
Austria: DAZN, Puls 4
Azerbaijan: AzTV, CBC
Belarus: Belarus TV
Belgium: BETV, RTBF, Telenet/PlaySports, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Bulgaria: BNT, bTV Media Group
Croatia: Croatia Telekom
Cyprus: CYTA
Czech Republic: Česká Televize, Nova Sport
Denmark: Discovery Networks Denmark
Estonia: All Media Baltics
Finland: MTV
France: RMC Sports (also Monaco and DROM-COM & POM territories)
FYR Macedonia: Macedonia Telekom
Georgia: Silk Sport
Germany: DAZN, RTL
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: Sport1
Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport/365 Media
Ireland: Virgin Media
Israel: Charlton
Italy: Sky Italia (also Vatican City)
Kazakhstan: QazSport
Kosovo: Kujtesa
Latvia: All Media Baltics
Lithuania: All Media Baltics
Luxembourg: DAZN, RMC Sports, RTL Netherlands
Malta: PBS, Melita/TSN
Moldova: Canal 3
Montenegro: Arena Sport, Sportklub
Netherlands: RTL Netherlands, Fox Sports NL
Norway: TV2
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV
Romania: DigiSport, Telekom Romania
Russia: Match TV
San Marino: Sky Italia
Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia, Nova Sport
Slovenia: RTV Slovenia, SportKlub
Spain: beIN Sports (Mediapro)
Sweden: Discovery Networks Sweden
Switzerland: SRG, Teleclub
Ukraine: Football 1, Volia TV
United Kingdom: BT Sport (also Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland)
Non-Europe
Afghanistan: SONY 6
Algeria: beIN Sports
Angola: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Anguilla: Flow Sports, SportsMax
Antigua & Barbuda: SportsMax
Argentina: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Aruba: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax
Ascension Island: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: SportsMax
Bahrain: beIN Sports
Bangladesh: SONY 6
Barbados: SportsMax
Belize: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Benin: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Bermuda: SportsMax
Bolivia: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Bonaire: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax
Botswana: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Bhutan: SONY 6
Brazil: Fox Sports
British Virgin Islands: SportsMax
Burkina Faso: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Burundi: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Cambodia: Astro/Goal.com
Cameroon: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Canada: DAZN
Cape Verde: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Cayman Islands: SportsMax
Central African Republic: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Chad: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Chile: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
China: PPTV
Colombia: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Comoros: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Congo: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Costa Rica: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Cuba: SportsMax
Curacao: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax
Democratic Republic of Congo: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Djibouti: beIN Sports, Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Dominica: SportsMax
Dominican Republic: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax
Ecuador: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports
Egypt: beIN Sports
El Salvador: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc, Telecorporación Salvadoreña
Eritrea: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Ethiopia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Falkland Islands: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
French Guyana: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Gabon: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Gambia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Ghana: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Grenada: SportsMax
Guadeloupe: ESPN Inc, RMC Sports, Fox Sports, SportsMax
Guatemala: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Guinea-Bissau: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Guinea-Conakry: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Guinea Equator: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Guyana: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax
Haiti: Canal+, SportsMax
Honduras: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Hong Kong: beIN Sports
India: SONY 6
Indonesia: Total Sports Blast
Iran: beIN Sports
Iraq: beIN Sports
Ivory Coast: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Jamaica: SportsMax
Japan: DAZN
Jordan: beIN Sports
Kenya: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Kuwait: beIN Sports
Kyrgyzstan: Saran Media
Laos: Astro/Goal.com
Lebanon: beIN Sports
Lesotho: SuperSport
Liberia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Libya: beIN Sports
Macau: TDM Desporto
Madagascar: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Malawi: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Malaysia/Brunei: Astro/Goal.com
Maldives: SONY 6
Mali: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Martinique: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RMC Sports, SportsMax
Mauritania: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Mauritius: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports, RMC Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Mongolia: SPS HD, Look TV
Montserrat: SportsMax
Morocco: beIN Sports
Mozambique: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Myanmar: Skynet
Namibia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Nepal: SONY 6
Nevis: SportsMax
New Zealand: Sky New Zealand
Nicaragua: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Niger: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Nigeria: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Oman: beIN Sports
Pakistan: SONY 6
Palestine: beIN Sports
Panama: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Paraguay: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Peru: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Phillippines: Astro/Goal.com
Qatar: beIN Sports
Rwanda: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Saba: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax
Sao Tome & Principe: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports
Senegal: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Seychelles: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Sierra Leone: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Singapore: Astro/Goal.com
Somalia: beIN Sports, Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
South Africa: SuperSport
South Korea: SPO TV
Sri Lanka: SONY 6
St Barts: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RMC Sports, SportsMax
St Christopher: SportsMax
St Eustatius: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands
St Helena & Ascension: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
St Kitts: SportsMax
St Lucia: SportsMax
St Martin: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax
St Pierre & Miquelon: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax
St Vincent & the Grenadines: Flow Sports, RMC Sports, SportsMax
Sudan: beIN Sports
Surinam: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc, Telesur
Swaziland: SuperSport
Syria: beIN Sports
Taiwan: Astro/Goal.com
Tajikistan: Saran Media
Tanzania: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Thailand: Astro/Goal.com
Togo: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Tortola: SportsMax
Trinidad & Tobago: SportsMax
Tunisia: beIN Sports
Turkmenistan: Saran Media
Turks & Caicos Islands: SportsMax
Uganda: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
United States: TNT, Univision
Uruguay: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Uzbekistan: Saran Media
Venezuela: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Vietnam: K+
Wallis & Futuna: RMC Sports
Yemen: beIN Sports
Zambia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Zanzibar: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Zimbabwe: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports
Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts
Any updates will be reflected in the tables and in the document during the course of the season.