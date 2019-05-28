Where to watch the UEFA Europa League final

Tuesday 28 May 2019

See where you can watch the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League final where you are.

The full drama of the UEFA Europa League is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.

A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcaster(s) below.

Where to watch the final: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: RTSH, Digitalb
Andorra: RMC Sports
Armenia: Shant TV
Austria: DAZN, Puls 4   
Azerbaijan: AzTV, CBC
Belarus: Belarus TV    
Belgium: BETV, RTBF, Telenet/PlaySports, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport    
Bulgaria: BNT, bTV Media Group    
Croatia: Croatia Telekom    
Cyprus: CYTA    
Czech Republic: Česká Televize, Nova Sport    
Denmark: Discovery Networks Denmark    
Estonia: All Media Baltics
Finland: MTV
FranceRMC Sports (also Monaco and DROM-COM & POM territories)
FYR Macedonia: Macedonia Telekom
Georgia: Silk Sport    
GermanyDAZNRTL
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: Sport1   
Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport/365 Media    
Ireland: Virgin Media
Israel: Charlton
Italy: Sky Italia (also Vatican City)
Kazakhstan: QazSport
Kosovo: Kujtesa
Latvia: All Media Baltics
Lithuania: All Media Baltics
LuxembourgDAZNRMC SportsRTL Netherlands
Malta: PBS, Melita/TSN
Moldova: Canal 3    
Montenegro: Arena SportSportklub  
Netherlands: RTL Netherlands, Fox Sports NL
Norway: TV2
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV
Romania: DigiSport, Telekom Romania     
Russia: Match TV     
San Marino: Sky Italia
Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport     
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia, Nova Sport 
Slovenia: RTV Slovenia, SportKlub
Spain: beIN Sports (Mediapro)
Sweden: Discovery Networks Sweden     
Switzerland: SRG, Teleclub     
Ukraine: Football 1, Volia TV
United Kingdom: BT Sport (also Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland)

Non-Europe

Afghanistan: SONY 6
Algeria: beIN Sports
Angola: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Anguilla: Flow Sports, SportsMax
Antigua & Barbuda: SportsMax
Argentina: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Aruba: ESPN Inc, Fox SportsRTL Netherlands, SportsMax
Ascension IslandCanal+ AfriqueFlow SportsFox Sports, ESPN Inc
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: SportsMax
Bahrain: beIN Sports
Bangladesh: SONY 6
Barbados: SportsMax
Belize: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Benin: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Bermuda: SportsMax
Bolivia: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Bonaire: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL NetherlandsSportsMax
Botswana: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
BhutanSONY 6
Brazil: Fox Sports
British Virgin IslandsSportsMax
Burkina Faso: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Burundi: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Cambodia: Astro/Goal.com
Cameroon: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Canada: DAZN
Cape Verde: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Cayman Islands: SportsMax
Central African Republic: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Chad: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Chile: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
China: PPTV
Colombia: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Comoros: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Congo: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Costa Rica: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Cuba: SportsMax
Curacao: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL NetherlandsSportsMax
Democratic Republic of Congo: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
DjiboutibeIN SportsCanal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
DominicaSportsMax
Dominican Republic: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax
Ecuador: ESPN IncFox Sports
Egypt: beIN Sports
El Salvador: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc, Telecorporación Salvadoreña
Eritrea: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Ethiopia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Falkland Islands: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
French Guyana: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Gabon: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Gambia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Ghana: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
GrenadaSportsMax
Guadeloupe: ESPN Inc, RMC Sports, Fox Sports, SportsMax
Guatemala: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Guinea-Bissau: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Guinea-Conakry: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Guinea Equator: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
GuyanaESPN IncFox Sports, SportsMax
Haiti: Canal+SportsMax
Honduras: Fox SportsESPN Inc  
Hong Kong: beIN Sports
India: SONY 6
Indonesia: Total Sports Blast
Iran: beIN Sports
Iraq: beIN Sports
Ivory Coast: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
JamaicaSportsMax
Japan: DAZN
Jordan: beIN Sports
Kenya: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Kuwait: beIN Sports     
Kyrgyzstan: Saran Media
Laos: Astro/Goal.com
Lebanon: beIN Sports
Lesotho: SuperSport
Liberia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Libya: beIN Sports
Macau: TDM Desporto
Madagascar: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Malawi: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Malaysia/Brunei: Astro/Goal.com
Maldives: SONY 6
Mali: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Martinique: ESPN IncFox SportsRMC SportsSportsMax
Mauritania: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Mauritius: Canal+ AfriqueFlow SportsRMC Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Mongolia: SPS HD, Look TV     
MontserratSportsMax
Morocco: beIN Sports
Mozambique: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Myanmar: Skynet
Namibia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Nepal: SONY 6
Nevis: SportsMax
New Zealand: Sky New Zealand
Nicaragua: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Niger: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Nigeria: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Oman: beIN Sports
Pakistan: SONY 6
Palestine: beIN Sports
Panama: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Paraguay: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Peru: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
PhillippinesAstro/Goal.com
QatarbeIN Sports
Rwanda: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Saba: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL NetherlandsSportsMax
Sao Tome & Principe: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports
Senegal: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Seychelles: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Sierra Leone: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Singapore: Astro/Goal.com
Somalia: beIN SportsCanal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
South Africa: SuperSport
South Korea: SPO TV  
Sri LankaSONY 6
St Barts: ESPN Inc, Fox SportsRMC SportsSportsMax
St Christopher: SportsMax
St Eustatius: ESPN IncFox Sports, RTL Netherlands
St Helena & Ascension: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
St KittsSportsMax
St LuciaSportsMax
St Martin: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL NetherlandsSportsMax
St Pierre & Miquelon: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax
St Vincent & the Grenadines: Flow SportsRMC SportsSportsMax
Sudan: beIN Sports
Surinam: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc, Telesur
Swaziland: SuperSport
Syria: beIN Sports
Taiwan: Astro/Goal.com   
Tajikistan: Saran Media
Tanzania: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Thailand: Astro/Goal.com
Togo: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
TortolaSportsMax
Trinidad & Tobago: SportsMax
Tunisia: beIN Sports
Turkmenistan: Saran Media
Turks & Caicos IslandsSportsMax
UgandaCanal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
United States: TNTUnivision
Uruguay: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Uzbekistan: Saran Media
Venezuela: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Vietnam: K+
Wallis & Futuna: RMC Sports 
Yemen: beIN Sports
Zambia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Zanzibar: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
ZimbabweCanal+ AfriqueFlow Sports

Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts

Any updates will be reflected in the tables and in the document during the course of the season.

