Europa League final: Chelsea v Arsenal previous UEFA meetings

Thursday 9 May 2019

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the tenth UEFA Europa League final – what happened when they faced off before?

Joe Cole in action against Arsenal in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
Joe Cole in action against Arsenal in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals ©Getty Images

A total of 213 clubs set out on the road to Baku but only Chelsea and Arsenal remain in this season's UEFA Europa League. UEFA.com pores over their previous meetings and records against other English teams in UEFA competition.

Meetings in UEFA competition

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
(2003/04 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals)

Highlights of that 2004 meeting
Wayne Bridge was the unlikely hero as Chelsea won a tight London derby to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals 15 years ago.

Eidur Gudjohnsen and Robert Pirès had traded goals at Stamford Bridge in the first leg but Arsenal looked to be heading for victory in the return when José Antonio Reyes scored on the stroke of half-time.

Resilient as ever, Chelsea replied through Frank Lampard and, with extra time looming, completed the comeback when full-back Bridge burst through to fire an 87th-minute winner past Jens Lehmann.

Chelsea celebrate their 2004 quarter-final win
Chelsea celebrate their 2004 quarter-final win©Getty Images

Record against English sides in UEFA competition

Chelsea's record: W6 D7 L4
Arsenal's record: W0 D2 L4

Head-to-head record in domestic competition

In all, the teams have met 197 times since their first encounter in 1907. Arsenal have won 77, Chelsea 63 with 57 draws. The Gunners have lost just one of the last eight meetings.

This season:
18/08/2018 Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
19/01/2019 Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

