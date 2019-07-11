How clubs' 2019/20 UEFA Europa League revenue is shared

UEFA has released details of the distribution of revenue to clubs from the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League and the 2019 UEFA Super Cup as well as solidarity payments for the qualifying phases.

The gross commercial revenue from the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League and the 2019 UEFA Super Cup is estimated at around €3.25bn.

Of the estimated gross amount of €3.25bn, €295m will be deducted to cover estimated organisational/administrative costs relating to the competitions, and 7% (€227.5m) will be set aside for solidarity payments. Of the resulting net revenue of €2.73bn, 6.5% will be reserved for European football and remain with UEFA, and the other 93.5% will be distributed to the participating clubs.

On the basis of the above revenue forecast and set allocations, the total amount available for distribution to participating clubs in 2019/20 is €2.55bn, of which €2.04bn will be distributed to clubs competing in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, and €510m will be distributed to clubs participating in the UEFA Europa League. Furthermore, additional contributions from UEFA Champions League clubs' share will be made as follows:

• €50m to UEFA Europa League clubs' share

• €10m to subsidise solidarity payments to clubs eliminated in the qualifying phase of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

UEFA Europa League

Share for clubs participating in the UEFA Europa League (group stage onwards)

Forecast amounts (total €560m)

The net amount available to participating clubs will be split into four different pillars:

• 25% will be allocated to the starting fees (€140m).

• 30% will be allocated to the performance-related fixed amounts (€168m).

• 15% will be distributed on the basis of ten-year performance-based coefficient rankings (€84m).

• 30% will be allocated to variable amounts (market pool) (€168m).

Starting fees (€140m)

Each of the 48 clubs that qualify for the group stage can expect to receive a group stage allocation of €2.92m, split into a down payment of €2.75m and a balance payment of €170,000.

Fixed amounts (€168m)

Group stage performance bonuses will be paid for each match: €570,000 per win and €190,000 per draw. Undistributed amounts (€190,000 per draw) will be pooled and redistributed among the clubs playing in the group stage in amounts proportionate to their number of wins.

The group winners can expect to receive a qualification bonus of €1m each and the runners-up €500,000 each.

The clubs that qualify for the knockout stage can expect to pick up the following amounts:

• qualification for the round of 32; €500,000 each

• qualification for the round of 16: €1.1m each

• qualification for the quarter-finals: €1.5m each

• qualification for the semi-finals: €2.4m each

• qualification for the final: €4.5m each

• The UEFA Europa League winners can expect to collect an additional €4m.

Coefficient ranking (€84m)

A new ranking was introduced last season on the basis of performances over a ten-year period. On the basis of the new ten-year ranking, a ranking table has been established and the total amount of €84m has been divided into 'coefficient shares', each worth €71,430. The lowest-ranked team will receive one share (€71,430). One share will be added to every rank and so the highest-ranked team will receive 48 shares (€3.42m).

This ranking can be found on UEFA.com

Market pool (€168m)

The estimated available amount of €168m will be distributed according to the proportional value of each TV market represented by the clubs taking part in the UEFA Europa League (group stage onwards). The different market shares will be split among the clubs participating from a given association.

The various amounts distributed from the market pool on a club-by-club basis depend on five factors:

1) the actual final amount in the market pool

2) the composition of the field of clubs participating in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League

3) the number of clubs from any given association competing in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League

4) the results of each competing club in the previous season's domestic competitions

5) the performance of each club in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League

Solidarity payments

Solidarity payments for the qualifying phase of the UEFA club competitions

Under the new distribution system, €107.5m will be distributed to the clubs as follows:

UEFA Europa League – champions and main paths

Each club participating in the qualifying rounds will receive the following amounts per round played:

• preliminary round – €220,000

• first qualifying round – €240,000

• second qualifying round – €260,000

• third qualifying round – €280,000

• play-offs – €300,000 (eliminated clubs only). No solidarity payment will be made to the winners of this round. However, they will retain the payments received for the preliminary, first, second and third qualifying rounds, as applicable.

Solidarity payments to clubs that do not qualify for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League or the UEFA Europa League

The solidarity payments to non-participating clubs via their national associations will represent 4% of the overall gross revenues of the two competitions.

A forecast total of €130m will be distributed to national associations for their clubs.