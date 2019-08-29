Europa League group stage draw line-up confirmed

When and where is the draw?

The draw begins at 13:00 CEST on Friday 30 August at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.



Who is involved in the draw?

104.000 Sevilla (ESP)

101.000 Arsenal (ENG)

93.000 Porto (POR)

81.000 Roma (ITA)

78.000 Manchester United (ENG)

65.000 Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

62.000 Beşiktaş (TUR)

54.500 Basel (SUI)

50.000 Sporting CP (POR)

48.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

40.000 Wolfsburg (GER)

37.000 Lazio (ITA)

37.000 PSV Eindhoven (NED)

34.500 Krasnodar (RUS)

31.000 Celtic (SCO)

31.000 København (DEN)

31.000 Braga (POR)

29.500 Gent (BEL)

29.000 Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

27.500 Young Boys (SUI)

27.500 Astana (KAZ)

27.000 Ludogorets (BUL)

25.500 APOEL (CYP)

24.000 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

23.000 Saint-Étienne (FRA)

22.000 Qarabağ (AZE)

22.000 Feyenoord (NED)

20.713 Getafe (ESP)

20.713 Espanyol (ESP)

20.000 Malmö (SWE)

18.000 Partizan (SRB)

17.500 Standard Liège (BEL)

17.092 Wolves (ENG)

11.699 Rennes (FRA)

11.500 Rosenborg (NOR)

10.500 İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

10.500 AZ Alkmaar (NED)

9.646 Vitória SC (POR)

8.000 Trabzonspor (TUR)

7.780 Olexandriya (UKR)

6.250 Dudelange (LUX)

6.250 LASK (AUT)

6.250 Wolfsberg (AUT)

6.000 Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

6.000 Lugano (SUI)

5.250 Rangers (SCO)

3.500 CFR Cluj (ROU)

3.500 Ferencváros (HUN)

17 teams qualified automatically

21 teams advanced from the play-off round

6 teams transferred from UEFA Champions League play-off round

4 teams transferred from UEFA Champions League third qualifying round league path

How will the draw work?

The 48 entrants will be split into four seeding pots based on their club coefficients, with each of the eventual 12 groups to contain one team from each seeding tier.

Club coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.

No team can play a club from their own association and, based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group.

UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

The 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award will also be presented during the ceremony. Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Luka Jović make up the shortlist.

When are the group stage games?



19 September: group stage, matchday one

3 October: group stage, matchday two

24 October: group stage, matchday three

7 November: group stage, matchday four

28 November: group stage, matchday five

12 December: group stage, matchday six

What comes after that?

16 December: round of 32 draw

20 February: round of 32 first leg

27 February: round of 32, second leg

28 February: round of 16 draw

12 March: round of 16, first leg

19 March: round of 16, second leg

20 March: quarter-final & semi-final draw

9 April: quarter-finals, first leg

16 April: quarter-finals, second leg

30 April: semi-finals, first leg

7 May: semi-finals, second leg



Wednesday 27 May: final – Gdansk Stadium