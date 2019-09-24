Seville to host 2021 UEFA Europa League final

Tuesday 24 September 2019

The 2021 UEFA Europa League final will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, Spain.

The Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, home of Sevilla ©Getty Images

Seville's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán will stage next season's UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

The UEFA Executive Committee made the decision at its meeting in Ljubljana on Tuesday. The stadium previously hosted the 1986 European Cup final between Barcelona and Steaua București, the Romanian club prevailing on penalties.

The 2003 UEFA Cup decider between Celtic and Porto also took place in Seville, at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

This season's UEFA Europa League decider will be held at the distinctive Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday 27 May.

