Seville to host 2021 UEFA Europa League final

Seville's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán will stage next season's UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday 26 May 2021.

The UEFA Executive Committee made the decision at its meeting in Ljubljana on Tuesday. The stadium previously hosted the 1986 European Cup final between Barcelona and Steaua București, the Romanian club prevailing on penalties.

The 2003 UEFA Cup decider between Celtic and Porto also took place in Seville, at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

This season's UEFA Europa League decider will be held at the distinctive Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland, on Wednesday 27 May.