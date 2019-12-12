Who is in the Europa League last-32 draw? Who can play who?

Seeded teams

Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

Unseeded teams

APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

Seeded teams in depth

Ajax (NED)



UEFA ranking: 21

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W3 D1 L2 F12 A6 (third)

Last season: UEFA Champions League semi-finals (lost on away goals v Tottenham, 1-0a, 2-3h)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1991/92)

Possible opponents: APOEL, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

UEFA ranking: 9

Domestic position: 9

Group F: W3 D2 L1 F14 A7 (winners; Eintracht Frankfurt runners-up)

Last season: runners-up (lost 4-1 v Chelsea)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg

UEFA ranking: 30

Domestic position: 2

Group C: W4 D1 L1 F12 A4 (winners; Getafe runners-up)

Last season: play-offs (lost on away goals v Apollon Limassol after 3-3 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

Benfica (POR)

UEFA ranking: 20

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D1 L3 F10 A11 (third)

Last season: quarter-finals (lost on away goals v Eintracht Frankfurt, 4-2h, 0-2a)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1982/83, 2012/13, 2013/14)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Wolfsburg, Wolves

UEFA ranking: 35

Domestic position: 7

Group K: W4 D2 L0 F15 A9 (winners; Wolves runners-up)

Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Zorya Luhansk after 3-3 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Wolfsburg

UEFA ranking: 46

Domestic position: 1

Group E: W4 D1 L1 F10 A6 (winners; CFR Cluj runners-up)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-0 v Valencia)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2002/03)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

UEFA ranking: 78

Domestic position: 20

Group H: W3 D2 L1 F12 A4 (winners; Ludogorets runners-up)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2006/07)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2006/07)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

UEFA ranking: 37

Domestic position: 2

Group I: W3 D3 L0 F9 A6 (winners; Wolfsburg runners-up)

Last season: play-offs (lost 2-0 v Bordeaux)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1991/92)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolves

Internazionale Milano (ITA)



UEFA ranking: 54

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D1 L3 F10 A9 (third)

Last season: round of 16 (lost 1-0 v Eintracht Frankfurt)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

UEFA ranking: 93

Domestic position: 4

Group J: W3 D1 L2 F7 A9 (winners; Roma runners-up)

Last season: third qualifying round (lost 1-0 v Burnley)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2019/20)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

UEFA ranking: 133

Domestic position: 2

Group D: W4 D1 L1 11 A4 (winners; Sporting CP runners-up)

Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Beşiktaş after 2-2 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (1984/85, 1985/86, 2019/20)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Wolfsburg, Wolves

UEFA ranking: 71

Domestic position: 2 (season complete)

Group B: W3 D2 L1 F8 A6 (winners; Copenhagen runners-up)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 5-1 to Chelsea)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2018/19, 2019/20)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

UEFA ranking: 11

Domestic position: 5

Group L: W4 D1 L1 F10 A2 (winners; runners-up AZ Alkmaar)

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)

Possible opponents: APOEL, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg

UEFA ranking: 16

Domestic position: 2

Group G: W3 D1 L2 F8 A9 (winners; Rangers runners-up)

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 6-1 v Liverpool)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Wolfsburg, Wolves

Salzburg (AUT)



UEFA ranking: 27

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D1 L3 F16 A13 (third)

Last season: round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Napoli)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1993/94)

Possible opponents: APOEL, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

UEFA ranking: 10

Domestic position: 3

Group A: W5 D0 L1 F14 A3 (winners; APOEL runners-up)

Last season: round of 16 (lost 6-5 v Slavia Praha, aet)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Possible opponents: AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, CFR Cluj, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Ludogorets, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP, Wolfsburg, Wolves

Unseeded teams in depth



UEFA ranking: 59

Domestic position: 5

Group A: W3 D1 L2 F10 A8 (runners-up to Sevilla)

Last season: play-offs (lost 2-1 on pens v Astana after 1-1 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg

UEFA ranking: 83

Domestic position: 2

Group L: W2 D3 L1 F15 A8 (runners-up to Manchester United)

Last season: second qualifying round (lost 3-2 v Kairat)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1980/81)

Possible opponents: Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)



UEFA ranking: 28

Domestic position: 6

UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D0 L4 F5 A9 (third)

Last season: round of 32 (lost on away goals v Krasnodar, 0-0a, 1-1h)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 135

Domestic position: 2

Group E: W4 D0 L2 F6 A4 (runners-up to Celtic)

Last season: play-offs (lost 5-2 v Dudelange)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2012/13, 2019/20)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

Club Brugge (BEL)



UEFA ranking: 57

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W0 D3 L3 F4 A12 (third)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 5-2 v Salzburg)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1975/76)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 42

Domestic position: 2

Group B: W2 D3 L1 F5 A4 (runners-up to Malmö)

Last season: group stage (fourth)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 51

Domestic position: 11

Group F: W3 D0 L3 F8 A10 (runners-up to Arsenal)

Last season: semi-finals (lost 4-3 on pens v Chelsea after 2-2 draw, aet)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 79

Domestic position: 5

Group C: W4 D0 L2 F8 A4 (runners-up to Basel)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2010/11)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2007/08)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg

UEFA ranking: 60

Domestic position: 1

Group H: W2 D2 L2 F10 A10 (runners-up to Espanyol)

Last season: group stage (fourth)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2013/14)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 35

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W1 D1 L4 F8 A14 (third)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-2 v Dynamo Kyiv)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 113

Domestic position: 2

Group G: W2 D3 L1 F8 A6 (runners-up to Porto)

Last season: group stage (third)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 15

Domestic position: 5

Group J: W2 D3 L1 F12 A6 (runners-up to İstanbul Başakşehir)

Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Porto, aet)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)



UEFA ranking: 19

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W1 D3 L2 F8 A13 (third)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 6-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 28

Domestic position: 4

Group D: W4 D0 L2 F11 A7 (runners-up to LASK)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 2-1 v Villarreal)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2004/05)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, Malmö, Manchester United, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 52

Domestic position: 9

Group I: W3 D2 L1 F9 A7 (runners-up to Gent)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2015/16)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2009/10, 2014/15)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Arsenal, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Manchester United, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla

UEFA ranking: 88

Domestic position: 6

Group K: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 (runners-up to Braga)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

Possible opponents: Ajax, Basel, Benfica, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Internazionale Milano, İstanbul Başakşehir, LASK, Malmö, Porto, Salzburg, Sevilla