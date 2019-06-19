12:20CEST, 19 June, Nyon

Second qualifying round Champions path (25 July & 1 August)

Group 1

BATE Borisov (BLR)/Piast Gliwice (POL)

Partizani (ALB)/Qarabağ (AZE)

Sūduva (LTU)/Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)/Saburtalo (GEO)

Dundalk (IRL)/Riga FC (LVA)

SP Tre Penne (SMR)/FC Santa Coloma (AND)

Group 2

Ferencváros (HUN)/Ludogorets (BUL)

Valur Reykjavík (ISL)/Maribor (SVN)

The New Saints (WAL)/Winners of the preliminary round

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)/Sutjeska (MNE)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM)/AIK (SWE)

Feronikeli (KOS)/Lincoln Red Imps (GIB)

Group 3

Astana (KAZ)/CFR Cluj (ROU)

Linfield (NIR)/Rosenborg (NOR)

HJK Helsinki (FIN)/HB Tórshavn (FRO)

F91 Dudelange (LUX)/Valletta (MLT)

Nõmme Kalju (EST)/Shkëndija (MKD)

SP Tre Penne (SMR)/FC Santa Coloma (AND)/Feronikeli (KOS)/Lincoln Red Imps (GIB)

Seeded sides in bold

Draw procedure

As laid down in paragraphs 13.05 and 13.06 of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Regulations, the UEFA administration may form groups and seed clubs for the second qualifying round based on the stage at which clubs are eliminated from the UEFA Champions League (Champions path), and in accordance with the principles set out by the Club Competitions Committee.

For the second qualifying round, the clubs eliminated in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League (Champions path) are seeded*.

The 18 teams (three pairs of teams from the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League that are indicated as semi-finalist 1, semi-finalist 2 and finalist and 15 pairs of teams from the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League that are indicated as matches 1–15) are divided into three groups of six teams.

Within the three groups, the 18 teams (three pairs of teams from the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League that are indicated as semi-finalist 1, semi-finalist 2 and finalist and 15 pairs of teams from the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League that are indicated as matches 1–15) are split as 15 seeded teams and three unseeded teams.

For each group of six teams, two pots are prepared, one for the five seeded teams and the other for the unseeded team.

For the first group, the balls containing the seeded teams will be placed in one bowl and the ball containing the unseeded team will be put into another bowl. One ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn.

As the unseeded team has already been paired, the draw becomes open and seeding no longer applies.

The remaining four balls of the first group containing the seeded teams will be drawn one after another to pair them. The first team drawn will play the first match at home.

The same procedure is then repeated to determine the pairings for the second and third groups.

Changes of date and possible fixture reversals will be communicated in writing to the relevant clubs and national associations.

* Except for the losing side in the tie between Celtic and Sarajevo. They will progress to the third qualifying round due to the rebalancing of the access list following Liverpool winning the UEFA Champions League and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League group stage via the domestic league.

Second qualifying round main/League path (25 July & 1 August): draw at 14:00CEST, 19 June



Group 1

Dinamo Minsk (BLR)/Liepāja (LVA)

Espanyol (ESP)

Laçi (ALB)/Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

Atromitos (GRE)

Arsenal Tula (RUS)

IFK Norrköping (SWE)/Saint Patrick's (IRL)

Neftçi (AZE)/Speranta Nisporeni (MDA)

Stjarnan (ISL)/Levadia Tallinn (EST)

Široki Brijeg (BIH)/Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Cracovia Krakòw (POL)/Dunajská Streda (SVK)

Group 2

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Utrecht (NED)

AEK Larnaca (CYP)/Petrocub-Hincesti (MDA)

FK Jablonec (CZE)

UE Sant Julià (AND)/Europa (GIB)/Legia Warszawa (POL)

Barry Town United (WAL)/Cliftonville (NIR)/Haugesund (NOR)

Vitebsk (BLR)/KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Akademija Pandev (MKD)/HŠK Zrinjski (BIH)

Levski Sofia (BUL)/MFK Ružomberok (SVK)

Pyunik (ARM)/Shkupi (MKD)

Group 3

Inter Turku (FIN)/Brøndby (DEN)

Malatyaspor (TUR)

Zeta (MNE)/Fehérvár (HUN)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Gabala (AZE)

Lechia Gdańsk (POL)

Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)/SP La Fiorita (SMR)/Engordany (AND)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)/Rīgas FS (LVA)

Breidablik (ISL)/Vaduz (LIE)

Radnicki Niš (SRB)/Flora Tallinn (EST)

Group 4

Malmö (SWE)/Ballymena United (NIR)/NSÍ Runavík (FRO)

Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Molde (NOR)/KR Reykjavík (ISL)

Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

Aberdeen (SCO)/RoPS Rovaniemi (FIN)

Domžale (SVN)/Balzan (MLT)

Fola Esch (LUX)/Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO)

Viitorul (ROU)

Čukarički (SRB)/Banants (ARM)

Buducnost Podgorića (MNE)/Narva Trans (EST)

Group 5

Osijek (CRO)

Prishtina (KOS)/St Joseph's (GIB)/Rangers (SCO)

Roma (ITA)

Gzira United (MLT)/Hajduk Split (CRO)

Luzern (SUI)

CSKA-Sofia (BUL)/OFK Titograd (MNE)

Riteriai (LTU)/KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)/SP Tre Fiori (SMR)

Cork City (IRL)/Progrès Niederkorn (LUX)/Cardiff Met (WAL)

Debrecen (HUN)/Kukësi (ALB)

Ventspils (LVA)/Teuta (ALB)

Group 6

Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

FCSB (ROU)/Milsami Orhei (MDA)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)/Apollon Limassol (CYP)

Strasbourg (FRA)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Radnik Bijeljina (BIH)/Spartak Trnava (SVK)

Ordabasy Shymkent (KAZ)/Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO)

Häcken (SWE)

Alashkert (ARM)/Makedonija Skopje (MKD)

Lokomotiv Plovdiv (BUL)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)/NS Mura (SVN)

Brann (NOR)/Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Group 7

Aris Thessaloniki (GRE)

Esbjerg (DEN)

Vitória SC (POR)

Wolverhampton (ENG)

Budapest Honvèd (HUN)/Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Partizan (SRB)

AEL Limassol (CYP)

Sabail (AZE)/Universitatea Craiova (ROU)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)/Hibernians (MLT)

Connah's Quay (WAL)/Kilmarnock (SCO)

Crusaders (NIR)/B36 Tórshavn (FRO)

Jeunesse Esch (LUX)/Tobol Kostanay (KAZ)

Seeded sides in bold

Draw procedure

As laid down in paragraphs 13.03 and 13.04 of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Regulations, the UEFA administration forms groups and seeds clubs for the second qualifying round in accordance with the club rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the principles set out by the Club Competitions Committee.

The 74 teams (27 directly qualified and 47 pairs of teams from the first qualifying round) are divided into five groups (groups 1–5) of ten teams and into two groups (groups 6–7) of 12 teams.

Within the seven groups, the 74 teams (27 directly qualified and 47 pairs of teams from the first qualifying round) are split equally as 37 seeded teams and 37 unseeded teams.

Sides from the same association must not be drawn against each other.

If any club in the first qualifying round has an individual coefficient that entitles it to be seeded in the second qualifying round, the winner of the first qualifying round match involving that club is automatically seeded for the second qualifying round draw.

Groups 1–5

All clubs in the five groups have been ordered randomly and identified by a number: 1 to 5 for the seeded teams and 6 to 10 for the unseeded.

Two bowls will be prepared, one containing balls with slips of paper numbered 1–5 for the seeded teams and the other containing balls with slips of paper numbered 6–10 for the unseeded.

A ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in an empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. One of the two balls is drawn at random, then opened to display the number it contains. The second ball is drawn to complete the pairing. The result of this draw will apply to all five groups.

For example, if the first ball drawn contains the number 2 and the second the number 8, the clubs that have been assigned numbers 2 and 8 in each of the five groups will play each other. In addition, the first ball drawn, here containing the number 2, designates the home team for the first leg and likewise for all five groups.

The same procedure is carried out with the remaining balls to complete all the pairings.

Groups 6 to 7

All clubs in the two groups will be ordered randomly and identified by a number: 1 to 6 for the seeded teams and 7 to 12 for the unseeded.

Two bowls will be prepared, one containing balls with slips of paper numbered 1–6 for the seeded teams and the other containing balls with slips of paper numbered 7–12 for the unseeded.

A ball will be taken from each bowl and placed in an empty bowl in the middle, where they will be shuffled. One of the two balls is drawn at random, then opened to display the number it contains. The second ball is drawn to complete the pairing. The result of this draw will apply to both groups.

For example, if the first ball drawn contains the number 2 and the second the number 8, the clubs that have been assigned numbers 2 and 8 in each of the two groups will play each other. In addition, the first ball drawn, here containing the number 2, designates the home team for the first leg and likewise for both groups.

The same procedure is carried out with the remaining balls to complete all the pairings.

Changes of date and possible fixture reversals will be communicated in writing to the relevant clubs and national associations.

To note



Clubs' coefficients are now determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years/by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is the higher (under a new system introduced for 2018/19 onwards).

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.