Draw pots



Pot 1

104.000 Sevilla (ESP)

101.000 Arsenal (ENG)

93.000 Porto (POR)

81.000 Roma (ITA)

78.000 Manchester United (ENG)

65.000 Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

62.000 Beşiktaş (TUR)

54.500 Basel (SUI)

50.000 Sporting CP (POR)

48.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

40.000 Wolfsburg (GER)

37.000 Lazio (ITA)

Pot 2

37.000 PSV Eindhoven (NED)

34.500 Krasnodar (RUS)

31.000 Celtic (SCO)

31.000 København (DEN)

31.000 Braga (POR)

29.500 Gent (BEL)

29.000 Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

27.500 Young Boys (SUI)

27.500 Astana (KAZ)

27.000 Ludogorets (BUL)

25.500 APOEL (CYP)

24.000 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Pot 3

23.000 St-Étienne (FRA)

22.000 Qarabağ (AZE)

22.000 Feyenoord (NED)

20.713 Getafe (ESP)

20.713 Espanyol (ESP)

20.000 Malmö (SWE)

18.000 Partizan (SRB)

17.500 Standard Liège (BEL)

17.092 Wolves (ENG)

11.699 Rennes (FRA)

11.500 Rosenborg (NOR)

10.500 İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Pot 4

10.500 AZ Alkmaar (NED)

9.646 Vitória SC (POR)

8.000 Trabzonspor (TUR)

7.780 Olexandriya (UKR)

6.250 Dudelange (LUX)

6.250 LASK (AUT)

6.250 Wolfsberg (AUT)

6.000 Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

6.000 Lugano (SUI)

5.250 Rangers (SCO)

3.500 CFR Cluj (ROU)

3.500 Ferencváros (HUN)

Draw procedure

The 48 entrants are split into four seeding pots based on their club coefficients, with each of the eventual 12 groups to contain one team from each seeding tier.

No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure confirmed before the ceremony.

Why are come clubs paired?



In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs have been paired so that they play with different kick-off times (18.55 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences. The pairings are:

Sevilla & Espanyol

Arsenal & Manchester United

Porto & Sporting CP

Roma & Lazio

Dynamo Kyiv & Olexandriya

Beşiktaş & Trabzonspor

Basel & Young Boys

CSKA Moskva & Krasnodar

PSV & Feyenoord

Celtic & Rangers

Braga & Vitória SC

Gent & Standard

Mönchengladbach & Eintracht

St-Étienne & Rennes

LASK & Wolfsberg

If a paired club is drawn, for example, in groups A, B, C, D, E or F the other paired club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to the first available group of G, H, I, J, K or L.

Match dates

Matchday one: 19 September

Matchday two: 3 October

Matchday three: 24 October

Matchday four: 7 November

Matchday five: 28 November

Matchday six: 12 December

Group winners and runners-up advance to the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

Antoine Griezmann won the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award ©Getty Images

The 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award will also be presented during the ceremony.

To note

Clubs' coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is the higher.

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.