UEFA Europa League round of 32 draw
Round of 32 draw
- First legs 20 February
- Second legs 27 February except *26 February (full fixture list)
Wolves (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)
Sporting CP (POR) v İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Porto (POR)
Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)
APOEL (CYP) v Basel (SUI)
CFR Cluj (ROU) v Sevilla (ESP)
Olympiacos (GRE) v Arsenal (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)
Club Brugge (BEL) v Manchester United (ENG)
Ludogorets (BUL) v Internazionale Milano (ITA)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Benfica (POR)
Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmö (SWE)
Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)
Rangers (SCO) v Braga (POR)*
The draw was made at 13:00 CET on Monday 16 December.
Draw procedure
- The clubs were split into two pots, with the 12 group winners and the four best third-ranked teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage all seeded.
- The seeded teams are at home in the second legs.
- No team could play a club from their UEFA Europa League group or a side from the same national association.
Due to the city clash between Porto and Braga, one of the two return-leg matches needed to be played on a Wednesday. Porto have priority, having finished in a higher position in their domestic championship, so Braga will play their return leg at home on Wednesday 26 February, at 18:00 CET.
Seeded
Ajax (NED)*
Arsenal (ENG)
Basel (SUI)
Benfica (POR)*
Braga (POR)
Celtic (SCO)
Espanyol (ESP)
Gent (BEL)
Internazionale Milano (ITA)*
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
LASK (AUT)
Malmö (SWE)
Manchester United (ENG)
Porto (POR)
Salzburg (AUT)*
Sevilla (ESP)
Unseeded
APOEL (CYP)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)*
CFR Cluj (ROU)
Club Brugge (BEL)*
Copenhagen (DEN)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Getafe (ESP)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Olympiacos (GRE)*
Rangers (SCO)
Roma (ITA)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)*
Sporting CP (POR)
Wolfsburg (GER)
Wolves (ENG)
*transferring from UEFA Champions League