Rosenborg v PSV facts

Without a win in 11 UEFA Europa League group games, Norwegian champions Rosenborg will be eager to end that sequence at home to PSV Eindhoven, whose Group D campaign began on an encouraging note with a home win.

• While Rosenborg lost without scoring away from home on matchday one of the UEFA Europa League for the third season in a row, going down 0-1 at group stage debutants LASK, PSV emerged victorious from an entertaining contest with Sporting CP, 20-year-old scoring sensation Donyell Malen getting their first goal in a 3-2 win in Eindhoven.

Previous meetings

• PSV won both of the clubs' two previous encounters, in the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League group stage, a 2-1 victory in Trondheim preceding a 1-0 home success two weeks later.

• That remains Rosenborg's only home defeat to Dutch opposition in five matches (W2 D2). They have won the last two, most recently overcoming Ajax 3-2 – thanks to a late double from Samuel Adegbenro – in the second leg of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League play-offs, having also won the first encounter – courtesy of another Adegbenro strike – 1-0 in Amsterdam.

• This is PSV's second visit to Norway this season, the first having yielded a 1-0 win at Haugesund in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, which proved enough to win the tie when the return leg ended goalless. The Dutch club's one defeat on Norwegian soil came against Brann in Bergen (1-2) in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup first round, a result that would ultimately mean elimination as they could only draw the second leg 2-2.

Form guide

Rosenborg

• Rosenborg won their tenth Norwegian domestic double last year, adding a 12th cup victory to a 26th league title – both national records. It was their fourth Eliteserien triumph in a row. They also played 14 European fixtures in 2018, ending their campaign in the UEFA Europa League group stage, where they lost their first five matches before a consolation 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig on matchday six.

• European participants in 30 of the last 31 seasons, this is the Trondheim club's sixth appearance in the UEFA Europa League group stage, and they have failed to reach the knockout phase in all five previous attempts. The last time they finished in the top two of a European group came in the 1999/2000 UEFA Champions League.

• Rosenborg kicked off this season in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, eliminating Linfield (2-0 a, 4-0 h), BATE Borisov (1-2 a, 2-0 h) and Maribor (3-1 a, 3-1 h) before losing to Dinamo Zagreb in the play-offs (0-2 a, 1-1 h). Unbeaten at home during the qualifying phase, they lost all three UEFA Europa League group games in Trondheim last season, making it ten home defeats in total in the competition proper (W3 D2).

PSV

• PSV ceded the Dutch title to Ajax last season, finishing runners-up, while also playing second fiddle to their Amsterdam rivals in the UEFA Champions League as they dropped out at the group stage, finishing bottom of a tough section comprising Barcelona, Tottenham and Internazionale.

• This season the Eindhoven club's UEFA Champions League ambitions were extinguished early as they were beaten by Basel on away goals (3-2 h, 1-2 a) in the second qualifying round, but they recovered to knock Haugesund and Apollon Limassol out of the UEFA Europa League and reach the group stage for the seventh time. They have gone through to the knockout phase on four of the previous six occasions, reaching the quarter-finals in 2010/11.

• PSV were unbeaten in their first nine away games in the UEFA Europa League group stage (W7 D2) but have been less successful in the nine since (W3 D2 L4) and have subsequently gone nine games without a victory on the road during the autumn in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L6).

Links and trivia

• PSV's Portuguese winger Bruma played the full 90 minutes for RB Leipzig when they beat Rosenborg 3-1 in Trondheim on matchday two of last season's UEFA Europa League.

• Rosenborg have gone 11 matches in the UEFA Europa League proper without a win (D3 L8). The competition record, set last season by Apollon Limassol, is 15.

The coaches

• After a playing career spent mostly in the Norwegian lower leagues with Vard Haugesund but latterly with local rivals FK Haugesund, Eirik Horneland became an assistant coach with the latter before taking charge of Norway's national Under-19 side in 2015. At the end of the following year he returned to Haugesund as head coach, where he spent two seasons, the second of which brought a fourth-placed finish in the Eliteserien and earned him, at 43, the plum job at reigning champions Rosenborg, where he replaced Dutch interim boss Rini Coolen.

• A feisty, all-purpose midfielder whose playing career was festooned with honours, Mark van Bommel won the national championship of every country in which he played, adding a Liga crown – plus UEFA Champions League glory – with Barcelona, two Bundesliga triumphs with Bayern München and a Serie A title with AC Milan to four Eredivisie successes with PSV. Capped 79 times by the Netherlands, he retired in 2013 and returned to PSV as head coach in 2018 having assisted his father-in-law Bert van Marwijk's Australia side at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.