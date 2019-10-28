Dudelange v Sevilla facts

In command of Group A with nine points from their opening three matches, Sevilla's bid for a record fourth UEFA Europa League title continues with a first ever visit to Luxembourg as they re-encounter a Dudelange side they defeated 3-0 in Andalusia on Matchday 3 with second-half goals from Franco Vázquez (two) and Munir. Another win will secure the Spanish side's progress to the round of 32.

• Matchday 1 conquerors of Qarabağ in Baku (3-0), Sevilla doubled their points tally with a 1-0 home win against APOEL before keeping a third successive clean sheet in the home success against Dudelange – a result that extended their lead at the top of the table to five points. The champions of Luxembourg, meanwhile, have failed to build on a dramatic opening 4-3 win in Cyprus, going down 1-4 at home to Qarabağ before that defeat in Seville. They sit third in the section, a point behind the team from Azerbaijan.

Previous meetings

• The Matchday 3 encounter was Sevilla's first UEFA competition fixture against a club from Luxembourg.

• Dudelange's only prior encounters with Spanish opposition came last season when they faced Sevilla's city rivals Betis in their UEFA Europa League group. They also lost the first game 3-0 in Seville, before bowing out with a 0-0 draw in Luxembourg that brought them their only point of the campaign.

Form guide

Dudelange

• The premier force in Luxembourg since the turn of the millennium, Dudelange won their 15th national championship last season to make it four in a row. They also shone in continental competition, becoming the first club from Luxembourg to reach a European group stage when they beat CFR Cluj home and away in the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

• Like last season, Dudelange lost their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round tie – albeit only on away goals to Valletta (2-2 h, 1-1 a) – but once again impressed in the UEFA Europa League preliminaries, eliminating Shkëndija of North Macedonia and Estonia's Nõmme Kalju before seeing off Ararat-Armenia on penalties in the play-offs.

• Dudelange were unbeaten in five home European fixtures (W2 D3) before losing to Qarabağ on Matchday 2. However, they have yet to register a victory at home in the UEFA Europa League group stage (D1 L3), scoring just one goal.

Sevilla

• Sevilla played 16 UEFA Europa League matches last season, progressing from the second qualifying round to the round of 16, where they were dramatically eliminated by Slavia Praha after a 4-3 extra-time defeat in the Czech capital. Sevilla had topped Group J with 12 points, scoring 18 goals – the most in the group stage.

• The Andalusian club re-qualified for this competition by finishing sixth in the 2018/19 Liga, which assured them an automatic group stage berth and a fifth appearance at this juncture. They have never failed to go through to the round of 32, though have been group winners only twice.

• Sevilla's away record in the UEFA Europa League group stage is W6 D4 L3, two of those defeats having come last season – at Krasnodar (1-2) and Standard Liège (0-1). In the competition overall, including qualifying, their figures on the road are W18 D7 L9.

Links and trivia

• Sevilla are one of two teams yet to concede a goal in this season's group stage, the other being Manchester United (Group L). They are also one of only two sides to have won all of their opening three fixtures, along with Arsenal (Group F).

• Sevilla, who lifted the trophy three years running from 2013/14–2015/16, are one of three former UEFA Europa League winners in this season's group stage; Porto and Manchester United are the others.

The coaches

• Bertrand Crasson stepped into the breach as Dudelange head coach ahead of Matchday 1 after his compatriot Emilio Ferrera's short reign ended on 17 September. A defender during his playing days, Crasson won 26 caps for Belgium and appeared at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, while also enjoying lengthy stints at Anderlecht either side of a two-year stay in Italy with Napoli. He joined Dudelange's coaching staff in September 2019, swiftly finding himself in temporary charge following Ferrera's departure.

• Sevilla appointed Julen Lopetegui as their head coach on a three-year contract in June 2019, the former goalkeeper returning to duty in the Spanish Liga after a brief spell in charge of Real Madrid had swiftly ended in October 2018. A highly successful stint with Spain's youth selections brought European titles with the Under-19s in 2012 and U21s the following year. He had 18 months at Porto before taking charge of the senior Spain side and qualifying them for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, only to be dismissed on the eve of the tournament.