Feyenoord 2-2 Rangers: Morelos at the double as Rangers hold on

Alfredo Morelos struck twice as Rangers came from behind against a dominant Feyenoord side, but fellow Colombian Luis Sinisterra's reply means Group G goes down to the wire.

In an end-to-end spectacle, Jens Toornstra took advantage of Borna Barišić's poor clearance to give Feyenoord the lead on the 33rd minute. The visitors were grateful to Allan McGregor for restricting the damage to that before the break but shortly after the restart they were level as Morelos's glancing header finished off a fine move.

Barišić’s cross was then headed in by Morelos for his second of the night, but just three minutes later Sinisterra's solo effort earned a draw that leaves all four Group G sides with round of 32 ambitions intact heading into Matchday 6.

FEYENOORD v RANGERS AS IT HAPPENED

Reporters' views

Luis Sinisterra celebrates ©Getty Images

Derek Brookman, Feyenoord

Full credit to Steven Gerrard's charges for taking a point out of a match in which they were largely outplayed. Morelos' sublime headers were enough to undo all Feyenoord's hard work – Dick Advocaat's men could learn a thing or two from the prolific Colombian. Still, Feyenoord are now unbeaten in five, and have the possibility of qualifying for the knockout phase on Matchday 6.

Alex O'Henley, Rangers

There's work to do yet, but magnificent Morelos has put Rangers within touching distance of the last 32. The Colombian took his tally to 24 for the season with a headed double in the second half, but Porto's win against Young Boys means Gerrard's men still have work to do in their final game at home to the Swiss side.

State of play

Rangers top Group G and a draw against Young Boys on Matchday 6 will confirm their last-32 spot

top Group G and a draw against Young Boys on Matchday 6 will confirm their last-32 spot Feyenoord are three points adrift at the foot of Group G, but will qualify if they beat Porto and Rangers win on Matchday 6

Reaction

Feyenoord coach Dick Advocaat: "This was definitely the best first half we've produced since I've been in charge. We just didn't get the reward we deserved. At the end we started playing the ball wide instead of going deep, but that's because our first-half performance cost us a lot of energy."

Jens Toornstra celebrates his opener ©AFP/Getty Images

Feyenoord midfielder Jens Toornstra: "It was a blow to concede, and we tried to generate the same energy levels as in the first half after we went behind, but it didn't really work. But we're still in it, and that's what counts. We beat Porto at home, so why shouldn't we beat them away as well?"

Rangers captain James Tavernier: "Errors cost us tonight. We didn't really start the game well, and wasted the first 45 minutes. We gave them too much respect, and coming to a place like this you can't do that. The gaffer got into us at half-time. After the break we responded really well and got straight into their faces. It's just disappointing to leave with a point after going 2-1 up."

Key stats

Morelos has scored 24 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions in 2019/20.

Morelos moves on to 24 for the season ©Getty Images

The Colombian is the first ever Rangers player to score in four successive games in major European competition.

Morelos has broken Henrik Larsson's single-season record of 12 European goals for a Scottish club, set in 2002/03, taking his tally to 13 tonight.

Rangers have never won an away game in the UEFA Europa League group stage (D3 L3).

Feyenoord have conceded 17 goals in their last nine matches.

Line-ups

Feyenoord: Marsmen; Geertruida, Botteghin, Senesi, Malacia; Toornstra (Ayoub 85), Fer, Kökcü; Berghuis, Sinisterra, Larsson (Narsingh 69)

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barišić; Kamara, Davis, Jack; Ojo (Arfield 77), Morelos, Kent