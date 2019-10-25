Highlights
Filter by club;
- APOEL
- Arsenal
- Astana
- AZ Alkmaar
- Basel
- Beşiktaş
- Braga
- Celtic
- CFR Cluj
- Copenhagen
- CSKA Moskva
- Dudelange
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Espanyol
- Ferencváros
- Feyenoord
- Frankfurt
- Gent
- Getafe
- Krasnodar
- LASK
- Lazio
- Ludogorets
- Lugano
- Malmö
- Man. United
- Mönchengladbach
- Olexandriya
- Partizan
- Porto
- PSV
- Qarabağ
- Rangers
- Rennes
- Roma
- Rosenborg
- Sevilla
- Slovan Bratislava
- Sporting CP
- St-Étienne
- Standard Liège
- Trabzonspor
- Vitória SC
- Wolfsberg
- Wolfsburg
- Wolves
- Young Boys
- İstanbul Başakşehir
An error occurred while playing the video
Next Video
-
Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Vitória SC
Watch Pépé's brilliant free-kick double which clinched a dramatic win for Arsenal.Now playing
Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Vitória SC
-
Highlights: Porto 1-1 Rangers
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Porto 1-1 Rangers
-
Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolves
Watch the goals that gave Wolves a crucial three points in Slovakia.Now playing
Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolves
-
Highlights: Rennes 0-1 CFR Cluj
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Rennes 0-1 CFR Cluj
-
Highlights: Sporting CP 1-0 Rosenborg
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Sporting CP 1-0 Rosenborg
-
Highlights: Celtic 2-1 Lazio
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Celtic 2-1 Lazio
-
Highlights: Sevilla 3-0 Dudelange
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Sevilla 3-0 Dudelange
-
Highlights: Gent 2-2 Wolfsburg
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Gent 2-2 Wolfsburg
-
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-1 Ferencváros
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-1 Ferencváros
-
Highlights: Partizan 0-1 Man. United
See how an Anthony Martial penalty proved enough to give Manchester United three points.Now playing
Highlights: Partizan 0-1 Man. United
-
Highlights: Ludogorets 0-1 Espanyol
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Ludogorets 0-1 Espanyol
-
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 6-0 Astana
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 6-0 Astana
-
Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Copenhagen
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Copenhagen
-
Highlights: İstanbul Başakşehir 1-0 Wolfsberg
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: İstanbul Başakşehir 1-0 Wolfsberg
-
Highlights: Beşiktaş 1-2 Braga
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Beşiktaş 1-2 Braga
-
Highlights: Malmö 2-1 Lugano
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Malmö 2-1 Lugano
-
Highlights: Qarabağ 2-2 APOEL
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Qarabağ 2-2 APOEL
-
Highlights: Young Boys 2-0 Feyenoord
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Young Boys 2-0 Feyenoord
-
Highlights: Roma 1-1 Mönchengladbach
Watch the best of the action from the Stadio Olimpico where the visitors snatched a point with a dramatic last-gasp penalty.Now playing
Highlights: Roma 1-1 Mönchengladbach
-
Highlights: Trabzonspor 0-2 Krasnodar
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Trabzonspor 0-2 Krasnodar
-
Highlights: Frankfurt 2-1 Standard Liège
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Frankfurt 2-1 Standard Liège
-
Highlights: PSV 0-0 LASK
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: PSV 0-0 LASK
-
Highlights: Getafe 0-1 Basel
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Getafe 0-1 Basel
-
Highlights: St-Étienne 1-1 Olexandriya
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: St-Étienne 1-1 Olexandriya
-
Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liège
See how Arsenal made it two wins out of two in Group F.Now playing
Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liège
-
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Man. United
Watch the best of the action from Den Haag where the points were shared.Now playing
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Man. United
-
Highlights: Beşiktaş 0-1 Wolves
Watch the dramatic injury time winner by Willy Boly in Turkey.Now playing
Highlights: Beşiktaş 0-1 Wolves
-
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-2 Espanyol
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 2.Now playing
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-2 Espanyol
-
Highlights: Olexandriya 1-1 Gent
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 2.Now playing
Highlights: Olexandriya 1-1 Gent
-
Highlights: Dudelange 1-4 Qarabağ
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 2.Now playing
Highlights: Dudelange 1-4 Qarabağ
-
- 0:49
Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Vitória SCNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:38
Highlights: Porto 1-1 RangersNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:33
Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 WolvesNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:35
Highlights: Rennes 0-1 CFR ClujNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:38
Highlights: Sporting CP 1-0 RosenborgNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:38
Highlights: Celtic 2-1 LazioNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:39
Highlights: Sevilla 3-0 DudelangeNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:36
Highlights: Gent 2-2 WolfsburgNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:33
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-1 FerencvárosNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:38
Highlights: Partizan 0-1 Man. UnitedNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:40
Highlights: Ludogorets 0-1 EspanyolNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:33
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 6-0 AstanaNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:38
Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 CopenhagenNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:39
Highlights: İstanbul Başakşehir 1-0 WolfsbergNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:39
Highlights: Beşiktaş 1-2 BragaNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:41
Highlights: Malmö 2-1 LuganoNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:38
Highlights: Qarabağ 2-2 APOELNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:40
Highlights: Young Boys 2-0 FeyenoordNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:38
Highlights: Roma 1-1 MönchengladbachNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:33
Highlights: Trabzonspor 0-2 KrasnodarNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:38
Highlights: Frankfurt 2-1 Standard LiègeNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:39
Highlights: PSV 0-0 LASKNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:38
Highlights: Getafe 0-1 BaselNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:37
Highlights: St-Étienne 1-1 OlexandriyaNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:53
Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Standard LiègeNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:37
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Man. UnitedNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:37
Highlights: Beşiktaş 0-1 WolvesNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:46
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-2 EspanyolNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:33
Highlights: Olexandriya 1-1 GentNow playingNext Video
-
- 0:57
Highlights: Dudelange 1-4 QarabağNow playingNext Video
-
Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Vitória SC
Watch Pépé's brilliant free-kick double which clinched a dramatic win for Arsenal.Now playing
Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Vitória SC
-
Highlights: Porto 1-1 Rangers
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Porto 1-1 Rangers
-
Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolves
Watch the goals that gave Wolves a crucial three points in Slovakia.Now playing
Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolves
-
Highlights: Rennes 0-1 CFR Cluj
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Rennes 0-1 CFR Cluj
-
Highlights: Sporting CP 1-0 Rosenborg
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Sporting CP 1-0 Rosenborg
-
Highlights: Celtic 2-1 Lazio
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Celtic 2-1 Lazio
-
Highlights: Sevilla 3-0 Dudelange
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Sevilla 3-0 Dudelange
-
Highlights: Gent 2-2 Wolfsburg
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Gent 2-2 Wolfsburg
-
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-1 Ferencváros
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-1 Ferencváros
-
Highlights: Partizan 0-1 Man. United
See how an Anthony Martial penalty proved enough to give Manchester United three points.Now playing
Highlights: Partizan 0-1 Man. United
-
Highlights: Ludogorets 0-1 Espanyol
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Ludogorets 0-1 Espanyol
-
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 6-0 Astana
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 6-0 Astana
-
Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Copenhagen
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Copenhagen
-
Highlights: İstanbul Başakşehir 1-0 Wolfsberg
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: İstanbul Başakşehir 1-0 Wolfsberg
-
Highlights: Beşiktaş 1-2 Braga
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Beşiktaş 1-2 Braga
-
Highlights: Malmö 2-1 Lugano
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Malmö 2-1 Lugano
-
Highlights: Qarabağ 2-2 APOEL
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Qarabağ 2-2 APOEL
-
Highlights: Young Boys 2-0 Feyenoord
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Young Boys 2-0 Feyenoord
-
Highlights: Roma 1-1 Mönchengladbach
Watch the best of the action from the Stadio Olimpico where the visitors snatched a point with a dramatic last-gasp penalty.Now playing
Highlights: Roma 1-1 Mönchengladbach
-
Highlights: Trabzonspor 0-2 Krasnodar
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Trabzonspor 0-2 Krasnodar
-
Highlights: Frankfurt 2-1 Standard Liège
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Frankfurt 2-1 Standard Liège
-
Highlights: PSV 0-0 LASK
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: PSV 0-0 LASK
-
Highlights: Getafe 0-1 Basel
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: Getafe 0-1 Basel
-
Highlights: St-Étienne 1-1 Olexandriya
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 3.Now playing
Highlights: St-Étienne 1-1 Olexandriya
-
Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liège
See how Arsenal made it two wins out of two in Group F.Now playing
Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liège
-
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Man. United
Watch the best of the action from Den Haag where the points were shared.Now playing
Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Man. United
-
Highlights: Beşiktaş 0-1 Wolves
Watch the dramatic injury time winner by Willy Boly in Turkey.Now playing
Highlights: Beşiktaş 0-1 Wolves
-
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-2 Espanyol
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 2.Now playing
Highlights: CSKA Moskva 0-2 Espanyol
-
Highlights: Olexandriya 1-1 Gent
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 2.Now playing
Highlights: Olexandriya 1-1 Gent
-
Highlights: Dudelange 1-4 Qarabağ
Watch the best of the action from Europa League group stage, Matchday 2.Now playing
Highlights: Dudelange 1-4 Qarabağ