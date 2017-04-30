Kairat take Futsal Cup bronze on penalties
Sunday 30 April 2017
Ugra Yugorsk 5-5 Kairat Almaty (Kairat win 3-2 on pens)
The hosts took bronze after a dramatic encounter, with Douglas Junior the shoot-out hero.
- Hosts Kairat Almaty take medal for fifth time in nine UEFA Futsal Cups on penalties
- Vladislav Shayakhmetov's strong second-minute low shot puts Ugra ahead
- Divanei's ball sends Zoltán Dróth clear to equalise
- Marcênio chips a corner on to the head of Caio to restore Ugra's advantage
- Dróth turns provider as his cross is turned into the Ugra net for a Daniil Davydov own goal
- Dmitri Lyskov's deflected effort makes it 3-2 to Ugra
- Lead short-lived as Alexandre Moraes's kick in is volleyed home by Hossein Tayebi
- Kairat lead for the first time via Cabreúva's brilliant 32nd-minute back-heel flick
- Ugra strike back as Eder Lima's shot deflcts in off Divanei to level
- Divanei makes it 5-4 with a strong drive
- Ugra force penalties with 20 second left through Marcênio
- Higuita saves Ugra's second kick from Lyskov before No14 Douglas Junior converts winner
- Man of the Match: Douglas Junior