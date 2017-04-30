- 2016/17

Almaty Arena - Almaty
Third-place play-off
Ugra
5-5
-
Kairat
  • Shayakhmetov 1'10''
  • Caio 13'57''
  • Lyskov 22'37''
  • Divanei 36'05'' og
  • Marcênio 39'40''
  • Dróth 8'33''
  • Davydov 15'49'' og
  • Tayebi 24'00''
  • Cabreúva 32'21''
  • Divanei 38'03''
      Highlights available from midnight where you are
      #UGRKAI

      Kairat take Futsal Cup bronze on penalties

      Sunday 30 April 2017 by Paul Saffer

      Ugra Yugorsk 5-5 Kairat Almaty (Kairat win 3-2 on pens)
      The hosts took bronze after a dramatic encounter, with Douglas Junior the shoot-out hero.

      Highlights: Ten goals and a shoot-out for bronze
      • WATCH HIGHLIGHTS
      • Hosts Kairat Almaty take medal for fifth time in nine UEFA Futsal Cups on penalties
      • Vladislav Shayakhmetov's strong second-minute low shot puts Ugra ahead
      • Divanei's ball sends Zoltán Dróth clear to equalise
      • Marcênio chips a corner on to the head of Caio to restore Ugra's advantage
      • Dróth turns provider as his cross is turned into the Ugra net for a Daniil Davydov own goal
      • Dmitri Lyskov's deflected effort makes it 3-2 to Ugra
      • Lead short-lived as Alexandre Moraes's kick in is volleyed home by Hossein Tayebi
      • Kairat lead for the first time via Cabreúva's brilliant 32nd-minute back-heel flick
      • Ugra strike back as Eder Lima's shot deflcts in off Divanei to level
      • Divanei makes it 5-4 with a strong drive
      • Ugra force penalties with 20 second left through Marcênio
      • Higuita saves Ugra's second kick from Lyskov before No14 Douglas Junior converts winner
      • Man of the Match: Douglas Junior
