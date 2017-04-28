Inter stun Kairat at death to set up Sporting final
Friday 28 April 2017
Inter FS 3-2 Kairat Almaty
Ortiz turned in a corner from two-goal Ricardinho with 78 seconds left to send Inter into Sunday's final with Sporting CP.
- Inter FS captain Ortiz scores late to win thrilling semi-final with hosts Kairat Almaty
- Kairat winter signing Cabreúva curls in shot under five minutes into European debut
- Ricardinho beats man with brilliant flick before striking to equalise for Inter
- Douglas Junior sets up Igor to restore Kairat advantage before break
- Higuita makes superb double save at start of second half as Inter pick up game
- Ricardinho levels from spot after Douglas fouls Rafael
- Ortiz sweeps in Ricardinho corner with 78 seconds left to win it
- Sole three-time champions Inter into seventh final to face Sporting CP on Sunday
- Kairat will play Ugra Yugorsk for bronze medal
- 10,238 crowd second highest in UEFA Futsal Cup history
- Man of the match: Ricardinho
Reaction
Jesús Velasco, Inter coach
We didn't have much time to prepare it, it went well, but it was difficult. Every time Higuita came out we were in danger, but in the second half we improved, we had to take risks to get the ball and play our game. [Ricardinho] has a mindset and the character to do what he does. He does well, and sometimes he also goes wrong, but he asks for the ball and he takes responsibility at the key moments."