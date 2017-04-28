Inter stun Kairat at death to set up Sporting final

Inter FS captain Ortiz scores late to win thrilling semi-final with hosts Kairat Almaty

Kairat winter signing Cabreúva curls in shot under five minutes into European debut

Ricardinho beats man with brilliant flick before striking to equalise for Inter

Douglas Junior sets up Igor to restore Kairat advantage before break

Higuita makes superb double save at start of second half as Inter pick up game

Ricardinho levels from spot after Douglas fouls Rafael

Ortiz sweeps in Ricardinho corner with 78 seconds left to win it

Sole three-time champions Inter into seventh final to face Sporting CP on Sunday



Kairat will play Ugra Yugorsk for bronze medal

10,238 crowd second highest in UEFA Futsal Cup history

Man of the match: Ricardinho

Reaction

Jesús Velasco, Inter coach

We didn't have much time to prepare it, it went well, but it was difficult. Every time Higuita came out we were in danger, but in the second half we improved, we had to take risks to get the ball and play our game. [Ricardinho] has a mindset and the character to do what he does. He does well, and sometimes he also goes wrong, but he asks for the ball and he takes responsibility at the key moments."

