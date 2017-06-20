UEFA Futsal Cup preliminary, main round hosts

The following clubs have been chosen to host groups in the UEFA Futsal Cup preliminary and main rounds. The draw for the first stages of the 2017/18 competition will be held in Nyon at 14:00CET on 6 July.

Preliminary round (22–27 August)

• Eight groups of four

• Group winners qualify for main round path B

Hosts: Anorthosis Famagusta FC (CYP), FC Mostar SG (BIH), IFK Uddevalla (SWE), Sjarmtrollan IL (NOR), København Futsal (DEN), FC Diamant Linz (AUT), FC Differdange 03 (LUX), Futsal Minerva (SUI).

Main round path B (10–15 October)

• Four groups of four, including the eight preliminary round group winners

• Group winners progress to the elite round

Hosts: ŠK Slovan Bratislava Futsal (SVK), FC Nacional Zagreb (CRO), Sievi Futsal (FIN), FC Deva (ROU).

Main round path A (10–15 October)

• Four groups of four, including all top seeds and title-holders Inter FS)

• Top three teams in each group advance to the elite round

Hosts: KMF Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB), Luparense C/5 (ITA), SD Brezje Maribor (SVN), MFC Stalitsa Minsk (BLR).