UEFA Futsal Cup preliminary, main round hosts

Tuesday 20 June 2017

The host teams of the eight preliminary round groups and the eight main round sections have been selected ahead of the first draw of the UEFA Futsal Cup season next month.

Ekonomac will be among the main round hosts
Ekonomac will be among the main round hosts ©Nebojša Raus

The following clubs have been chosen to host groups in the UEFA Futsal Cup preliminary and main rounds. The draw for the first stages of the 2017/18 competition will be held in Nyon at 14:00CET on 6 July.

Preliminary round (22–27 August)
•  Eight groups of four
•  Group winners qualify for main round path B

Hosts: Anorthosis Famagusta FC (CYP), FC Mostar SG (BIH), IFK Uddevalla (SWE), Sjarmtrollan IL (NOR), København Futsal (DEN), FC Diamant Linz (AUT), FC Differdange 03 (LUX), Futsal Minerva (SUI).

2017 final: Inter sweep Sporting aside in Almaty
2017 final: Inter sweep Sporting aside in Almaty

Main round path B (10–15 October)
•  Four groups of four, including the eight preliminary round group winners
•  Group winners progress to the elite round

Hosts: ŠK Slovan Bratislava Futsal (SVK), FC Nacional Zagreb (CRO), Sievi Futsal (FIN), FC Deva (ROU).

Main round path A (10–15 October)
• Four groups of four, including all top seeds and title-holders Inter FS)
• Top three teams in each group advance to the elite round

Hosts: KMF Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB), Luparense C/5 (ITA), SD Brezje Maribor (SVN), MFC Stalitsa Minsk (BLR).

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 26 June 2017

Related Items

UEFA Futsal Cup: how the new format will work
09/05/2017

LiveUEFA Futsal Cup: how the new format will work

The UEFA Futsal Cup is expanding for 2017/18 and we explain the changes to the format of a competition that will become the UEFA Futsal Champions League in 2018/19.
Effervescent Inter claim fourth UEFA Futsal Cup
30/04/2017

LiveEffervescent Inter claim fourth UEFA Futsal Cup

Sporting CP 0-7 Inter FSInter eased to a comprehensive victory in Almaty to seal their fourth UEFA Futsal Cup, two more than any other club.
UEFA Futsal Cup: how the new format will work
09/05/2017

LiveUEFA Futsal Cup: how the new format will work

The UEFA Futsal Cup is expanding for 2017/18 and we explain the changes to the format of a competition that will become the UEFA Futsal Champions League in 2018/19.