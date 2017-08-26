UEFA Futsal Cup preliminary round report
Saturday 26 August 2017
Futsal Minerva, Liburn, St Andrews, Regensburg, Mostar, Leo, Bielsko-Biała and 't Knooppunt won their UEFA Futsal Cup preliminary round groups to complete the main round line-up.
The 2017/18 UEFA Futsal Cup preliminary round has been completed with the eight winners progressing to October's main round path B, for which the draw is already made.
Preliminary round group winners
Group A: Futsal Minerva (SUI)
Group B: FC Liburn (KOS)
Group C: Luxol St Andrews (MLT)
Group D: SSV Jahn 1889 Regensburg (GER)
Group E: Mostar SG (BIH)
Group F: Leo Futsal Club (ARM)
Group G: Record Bielsko-Biała (POL)
Group H: 't Knooppunt (NED)
- Liburn, Regensburg, Mostar, Leo and 't Knooppunt all progressed on their competition debuts
- Luxol are the first club from Malta to get through a round of this competition
Main round groups
Path A
Group 1 (11–14 October): Kairat Almaty (KAZ), FC Dynamo (RUS), Pescara (ITA), Stalitsa Minsk (BLR, hosts)
Group 2 (11–14 October): Inter FS (ESP, holders), Dina Moskva (RUS), Braga/AUUM (POR), Brezje Maribor (SVN, hosts)
Group 3 (11–14 October): Sporting CP (POR), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB, hosts), Nikars Riga (LVA), MFC Kherson (UKR)
Group 4 (11–14 October): Barcelona (ESP), EP Chrudim (CZE), Győr (HUN), Luparense (ITA, hosts)
• The top three teams in each of the four groups progress to the elite round.
Path B
Group 5 (11–14 October): Nacional Zagreb (CRO, hosts), Garges Djibson (FRA), Leo Futsal Club (ARM)*, FC Liburn (KOS)
Group 6 (10–13 October): Slovan Bratislava (SVK, hosts), Georgians (GEO), Bielsko-Biała (POL), 't Knooppunt (NED)
Group 7 (11–14 October): Halle-Gooik (BEL), Sievi FS (FIN, hosts), SSV Jahn 1889 Regensburg (GER), Futsal Minerva (SUI)
Group 8 (11–14 October): Araz Naxçivan (AZE), FC Deva (ROU, hosts), Luxol St Andrews (MLT)*, Mostar SG (BIH)
*Due to a decision of the UEFA Emergency Committee, clubs from Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot meet. As Leo of Armenia won Group F, they were moved from Group 8 to Group 5, swapping with the winners of Group C, St Andrews.
• The group winners progress to the elite round.
Elite round & Final tournament
• The 16 clubs will compete in four groups of four, drawn on 19 October.
• The four group winners in November will progress to the final tournament in April, with the hosts picked from among the qualifiers.
Calendar
Main round: 10–14 October
Elite round draw: 19 October
Elite round: 21–26 November
Finals draw: tbc
Finals: 19 or 20 & 21 or 22 April