Inter face Kairat in UEFA Futsal Cup elite round

A showdown between holders Inter FS and Kairat Almaty, with six UEFA Futsal Cups between them, is among the highlights after the elite round draw was made.

Elite round draw: games 21 to 26 November



Group A: Barcelona (ESP), Ekonomac Kragujevac (SRB), 't Knooppunt (NED), Pescara (ITA, hosts)

Two-time winners Barcelona are in a group hosted by 2016 semi-finalists Pescara and also involving elite-round regulars Ekonomac and debutants 't Knooppunt, the sole preliminary-round survivors.

Group B: Sporting CP (POR, hosts), Dina Moskva (RUS), Nacional Zagreb (CRO), Halle-Gooik (BEL)

Runners-up for the second time last season, Sporting host 2015 semi-finalists Dina plus two main-round stars: top scorers Nacional and the only team not to concede, Halle-Gooik

Group C: Stalitsa Minsk (BLR), Luparense (ITA), Kherson (UKR), Győr (HUN, hosts)

Luparense (5-0 main-round conquerors of Győr) are the only past semi-finalists in the group, with neither Belarus nor Hungary having ever had a team in the last four. Kherson are debutants.

Group D: Inter FS (ESP, hosts), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Braga/AAUM (POR), Deva (ROU)

Holders and record four-time winners Inter beat twice-champions Kairat in last season's semi-finals and saw off debutants Braga 4-1 in last week's main round.

The four group winners will progress to the knockout finals, with one of those clubs appointed hosts for the event on 19 or 20 and 21 or 22 April.