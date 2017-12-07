Zaragoza to stage UEFA Futsal Cup finals

Thursday 7 December 2017

The 10,700-capacity Pabellón Príncipe Felipe in Zaragoza will host the UEFA Futsal Cup finals in April involving Spain's Inter FS and Barcelona plus Portugal's Sporting CP and Győr of Hungary.

Pabellón Príncipe Felipe
Pabellón Príncipe Felipe

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee, meeting in Nyon on Wednesday. In the knockout event on 20 and 22 April, there will be two Spanish contenders for the first time since 2006/07, with holders Inter FS and two-time winners Barcelona to be joined by last season's runners-up Sporting CP and Hungary's first semi-finalists Győr. The draw date is 14 March at half-time of Barcelona v Chelaea at Camp Nou.

The Pabellón Príncipe Felipe was the venue for the LNFS Spanish Futsal Cup finals in 1991, 1993 and 2006. It opened in 1990 and is the home of basketball's Basket Zaragoza.

©UEFA.com

As well as hosting basketball's European Champions Cup (now EuroLeague) Final Four in 1990 and 1995, the arena has staged sports including boxing, handball, ice skating, martial arts and tennis, plus concerts from the likes of David Bowie and Bob Dylan.

Since the introduction of the four-team finals in 2007, this will be the fourth event to take place in Spain after Murcia (2007), Lleida (2012) and Guadalajara (2016). Other venues have been Moscow (2008), Ekaterinburg (2009), Lisbon (2010 and 2015), Almaty (2011 and 2017), Tbilisi (2013) and Baku (2014).

