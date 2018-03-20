UEFA Futsal Cup finals tickets on sale
Tuesday 20 March 2018
Tickets for the UEFA Futsal Cup finals at Zaragoza's Pabellón Príncipe Felipe on 20, 22 April are on sale.
Tickets for the UEFA Futsal Cup finals at Zaragoza's Pabellón Príncipe Felipe in Zaragoza are now on sale via the official portal. A ticket provides entry to both matches on that day.
Prices
Category 1 (sides, lower tier): €10
Category 2 (behind goals, lower tier): €8
Category 3 (upper tier): €6
Matches
Semi-finals: Friday 20 April
Győr (HUN) v Sporting CP (POR) (18:00CET)
Inter FS (ESP, holders) v Barcelona (ESP) (21:00CET)
Third-place play-off: 22 April (17:00CET)
Final: 22 April (20:00CET)