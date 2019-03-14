UEFA Futsal Champions League finals tickets on sale

Thursday 14 March 2019

Tickets for the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals at Almaty Arena on 26 and 28 April are now on sale.

Kairat supporters at the 2017 finals at Almaty Arena
Tickets for the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals at Almaty Arena on 26 and 28 April. are now on sale from these websites:

ticketon.kz
kassir.kz
zakazbiletov.kz

Prices
Category 1: 3,000KZT (€7)
Category 2: 1,500KZT (€3.50)
Category 3: 1,000KZT (€2.50)

  • All tickets valid for both games on the given day

Finals schedule: Almaty Arena

2018 final highlights: Inter see off Sporting

Friday 26 April (semi-finals)
Sporting CP (POR) v Inter FS (ESP, holders): 14:45CET/18:45 local
Barça (ESP) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ): 17:30CET/21:30 local

Sunday 28 April
Third-place play-off: 13:30CET/17:30 local
Final: 16:00CET/20:00 local

