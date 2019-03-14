UEFA Futsal Champions League finals tickets on sale
Thursday 14 March 2019
Tickets for the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals at Almaty Arena on 26 and 28 April are now on sale.
Tickets for the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals at Almaty Arena on 26 and 28 April. are now on sale from these websites:
ticketon.kz
kassir.kz
zakazbiletov.kz
Prices
Category 1: 3,000KZT (€7)
Category 2: 1,500KZT (€3.50)
Category 3: 1,000KZT (€2.50)
- All tickets valid for both games on the given day
Finals schedule: Almaty Arena
Friday 26 April (semi-finals)
Sporting CP (POR) v Inter FS (ESP, holders): 14:45CET/18:45 local
Barça (ESP) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ): 17:30CET/21:30 local
Sunday 28 April
Third-place play-off: 13:30CET/17:30 local
Final: 16:00CET/20:00 local