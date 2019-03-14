UEFA Futsal Champions League finals tickets on sale

Tickets for the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals at Almaty Arena on 26 and 28 April. are now on sale from these websites:

ticketon.kz

kassir.kz

zakazbiletov.kz

Prices

Category 1: 3,000KZT (€7)

Category 2: 1,500KZT (€3.50)

Category 3: 1,000KZT (€2.50)

All tickets valid for both games on the given day

Finals schedule: Almaty Arena

Friday 26 April (semi-finals)

Sporting CP (POR) v Inter FS (ESP, holders): 14:45CET/18:45 local

Barça (ESP) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ): 17:30CET/21:30 local

Sunday 28 April

Third-place play-off: 13:30CET/17:30 local

Final: 16:00CET/20:00 local