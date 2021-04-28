UEFA Futsal Champions League finals guide
Wednesday 28 April 2021
The finals are running until Monday at Krešimir Ćosić Arena in Zadar: we profile the remaining contenders.
The 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals are an eight-team single-venue knockout event at Krešimir Ćosić Arena in Zadar, Croatia running until Monday.
- The quarter-final ties were decided by coefficient ranking
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 28 April
Kairat Almaty 6-2 Benfica (aet)
Barça 2-0 Dobovec
Thursday 29 April
Inter FS vs Ugra Yugorsk: 15:00 CET
Sporting CP vs KPRF: 20:00 CET
Semi-finals
Saturday 1 May
SF1 – Barça vs Kairat: 15.00 CET or 20:00 CET
SF2 – Inter/Ugra vs Sporting/KPRF: 15.00 CET or 20:00 CET
Final
Monday 3 May
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2: 20:00 CET
Semi-final: Barça (ESP, holders) vs Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Road to the finals: Prishtina W9-2 (h, round of 32), ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 W2-1 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)
2019/20: winners
In brief: Won the first all-Spanish final last October at Palau Blaugrana against Murcia FS to become the second team to capture three titles.
Final tournament appearances:
2020: winners (hosts)
2019: third place
2018: third place (co-hosts)
2015: runners-up
2014: winners
2013: third place
2012: winners (hosts)
Road to the finals: Viten Orsha W5-3 (a, round of 32), United Galati W6-1 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2013, 2015)
2019/20: elite round
In brief: In a record 17th campaign and ninth finals
Final tournament appearances:
2019: runners-up (hosts)
2017: third place (hosts)
2015: winners
2014: fourth place
2013: winners
2011: third place (hosts)
2009: third place
2008: fourth place
Quarter-final: Inter FS (ESP) vs Ugra Yugorsk (RUS)
Road to the finals: Hovocubo W6-2 (h, round of 32), Kherson W4-2 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2004, 2006, 2009, 2017, 2018)
2019/20: did not enter
In brief: Record five-time winners
Final tournament/two-legged final appearances
2019: fourth place
2018: winners (co-hosts)
2017: winners
2016: runners-up (hosts)
2010: runners-up
2009: winners
2007: runners-up
2006: winners (9-7agg vs FC Dynamo)
2004: winners (7-5agg vs Benfica)
Road to the finals: FC Salines W5-2 (a, round of 32), Vytis W3-0 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2016)
2019/20: did not enter
In brief: Beat Inter in the 2016 final in Guadalajara to win the title on their debut.
Final tournament appearances
2017: fourth place
2016: winners
Quarter-final: Sporting CP (POR) vs KPRF (RUS)
Road to the finals: Gentofte W12-1 (h, round of 32), Chrudim W5-1 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2019)
2019/20: elite round
In brief: Won the first rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League in 2018/19 – and hosted the only previous eight-team finals in the first UEFA Futsal Cup of 2001/02.
Final tournament appearances
2019: winners
2018: runners-up
2017: runners-up
2015: third place (hosts)
2012: fourth place
2011: runners-up
2002: semi-finalists (hosts)
Road to the finals: Lučenec W7-1 (a, round of 32), Olmissum W2-1 (a, round of 16)
Previous best: third place (2020)
2019/20: third place
In brief: Took bronze as debutants in 2020.
Final tournament appearances
2020: third place