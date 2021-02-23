UEFA Futsal Champions League finals guide
Tuesday 23 February 2021
The eight-team finals run from 28 April to 3 May at Arena Zagreb: we profile the ties and contenders.
The 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals will be an eight-team single-venue knockout event at Arena Zagreb from 28 April to 3 May.
- The ties were decided by coefficient ranking
- Finals moved to Zagreb
- Kick-off times tbc
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 28 April
Kairat Almaty (ranked 4) vs Benfica (5)
Barça (1) vs Dobovec (8)
Thursday 29 April
Inter FS (2) vs Ugra Yugorsk (7)
Sporting CP (3) vs KPRF (6)
Semi-finals
Saturday 1 May
SF1: Barça/Dobovec vs Kairat/Benfica
SF2: Inter/Ugra vs Sporting/KPRF
Final
Monday 3 May
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
Barça (ESP, holders) vs Dobovec (SVN)
Road to the finals: Prishtina W9-2 (h, round of 32), ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 W2-1 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)
2019/20: winners
In brief: Won the first all-Spanish final last October at Palau Blaugrana against Murcia FS to become the second team to capture three titles.
Final tournament appearances:
2020: winners (hosts)
2019: third place
2018: third place (co-hosts)
2015: runners-up
2014: winners
2013: third place
2012: winners (hosts)
Road to the finals: Luxol St Andrews W3-2 (a, round of 32), Aktobe W2-1 (a, round of 16)
Previous best: elite round (2016, 2019, 2020)
2019/20: elite round
In brief: First Slovenian club to reach the finals.
Final tournament appearances: debut
Inter FS (ESP) vs Ugra Yugorsk (RUS)
Road to the finals: Hovocubo W6-2 (h, round of 32), Kherson W4-2 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2004, 2006, 2009, 2017, 2018)
2019/20: did not enter
In brief: Record five-time winners
Final tournament/two-legged final appearances
2019: fourth place
2018: winners (co-hosts)
2017: winners
2016: runners-up (hosts)
2010: runners-up
2009: winners
2007: runners-up
2006: winners (9-7agg vs FC Dynamo)
2004: winners (7-5agg vs Benfica)
Road to the finals: FC Salines W5-2 (a, round of 32), Vytis W3-0 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2016)
2019/20: did not enter
In brief: Beat Inter in the 2016 final in Guadalajara to win the title on their debut in 2016.
Final tournament appearances
2017: fourth place
2016: winners
Sporting CP (POR) vs KPRF (RUS)
Road to the finals: Gentofte W12-1 (h, round of 32), Chrudim W5-1 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2019)
2019/20: elite round
In brief: Won the first rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League in 2018/19 – and hosted the only previous eight-team finals in the first UEFA Futsal Cup of 2001/02.
Final tournament appearances
2019: winners
2018: runners-up
2017: runners-up
2015: third place (hosts)
2012: fourth place
2011: runners-up
2002: semi-finalists (hosts)
Road to the finals: Lučenec W7-1 (a, round of 32), Olmissum W2-1 (a, round of 16)
Previous best: third place (2020)
2019/20: third place
In brief: Took bronze as debutants in 2020.
Final tournament appearances
2020: third place
Kairat Almaty (KAZ) vs Benfica (POR)
Road to the finals: Viten Orsha W5-3 (a, round of 32), United Galati W6-1 (h, round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2013, 2015)
2019/20: elite round
In brief: In a record 17th campaign and ninth finals
Final tournament appearances:
2019: runners-up (hosts)
2017: third place (hosts)
2015: winners
2014: fourth place
2013: winners
2011: third place (hosts)
2009: third place
2008: fourth place
Road to the finals: Futsal Minerva W5-1 (a, round of 32), Berettyóújfalu W5-0 (h,round of 16)
Previous best: winners (2010)
2019/20: elite round
In brief: Faced Inter in both their previous finals, losing in 2004 but winning at home in 2010, with their team in both ties including a future two-time champion with Inter, Ricardinho.
Final tournament/two-legged final appearances
2016: third place
2011: fourth place
2010: winners (hosts)
2004: runners-up (5-7agg vs Inter FS)