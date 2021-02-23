UEFA Futsal Champions League finals guide

The 2020/21 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals will be an eight-team single-venue knockout event at Arena Zagreb from 28 April to 3 May.

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 28 April

Kairat Almaty (ranked 4) vs Benfica (5)

Barça (1) vs Dobovec (8)



Thursday 29 April

Inter FS (2) vs Ugra Yugorsk (7)

Sporting CP (3) vs KPRF (6)



Semi-finals

Saturday 1 May

SF1: Barça/Dobovec vs Kairat/Benfica

SF2: Inter/Ugra vs Sporting/KPRF

Final

Monday 3 May

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Barça (ESP, holders) vs Dobovec (SVN)

Barça's three titles

Barça

Road to the finals: Prishtina W9-2 (h, round of 32), ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 W2-1 (h, round of 16)

Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)

2019/20: winners

In brief: Won the first all-Spanish final last October at Palau Blaugrana against Murcia FS to become the second team to capture three titles.

Final tournament appearances:

2020: winners (hosts)

2019: third place

2018: third place (co-hosts)

2015: runners-up

2014: winners

2013: third place

2012: winners (hosts)



Dobovec

Road to the finals: Luxol St Andrews W3-2 (a, round of 32), Aktobe W2-1 (a, round of 16)

Previous best: elite round (2016, 2019, 2020)

2019/20: elite round

In brief: First Slovenian club to reach the finals.

Final tournament appearances: debut

Inter FS (ESP) vs Ugra Yugorsk (RUS)

2016 final: Ugra 4-3 Inter

Inter FS

Road to the finals: Hovocubo W6-2 (h, round of 32), Kherson W4-2 (h, round of 16)

Previous best: winners (2004, 2006, 2009, 2017, 2018)

2019/20: did not enter

In brief: Record five-time winners

Final tournament/two-legged final appearances

2019: fourth place

2018: winners (co-hosts)

2017: winners

2016: runners-up (hosts)

2010: runners-up

2009: winners

2007: runners-up

2006: winners (9-7agg vs FC Dynamo)

2004: winners (7-5agg vs Benfica)

Ugra Yugorsk

Road to the finals: FC Salines W5-2 (a, round of 32), Vytis W3-0 (h, round of 16)

Previous best: winners (2016)

2019/20: did not enter

In brief: Beat Inter in the 2016 final in Guadalajara to win the title on their debut in 2016.

Final tournament appearances

2017: fourth place

2016: winners

Sporting CP (POR) vs KPRF (RUS)



2019 highlights: Sporting claim title in Almaty

Sporting CP

Road to the finals: Gentofte W12-1 (h, round of 32), Chrudim W5-1 (h, round of 16)

Previous best: winners (2019)

2019/20: elite round

In brief: Won the first rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League in 2018/19 – and hosted the only previous eight-team finals in the first UEFA Futsal Cup of 2001/02.

Final tournament appearances

2019: winners

2018: runners-up

2017: runners-up

2015: third place (hosts)

2012: fourth place

2011: runners-up

2002: semi-finalists (hosts)

KPRF

Road to the finals: Lučenec W7-1 (a, round of 32), Olmissum W2-1 (a, round of 16)

Previous best: third place (2020)

2019/20: third place

In brief: Took bronze as debutants in 2020.

Final tournament appearances

2020: third place

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) vs Benfica (POR)



See how Kairat won 2015 title in Lisbon

Kairat Almaty

Road to the finals: Viten Orsha W5-3 (a, round of 32), United Galati W6-1 (h, round of 16)

Previous best: winners (2013, 2015)

2019/20: elite round

In brief: In a record 17th campaign and ninth finals

Final tournament appearances:

2019: runners-up (hosts)

2017: third place (hosts)

2015: winners

2014: fourth place

2013: winners

2011: third place (hosts)

2009: third place

2008: fourth place

Benfica

Road to the finals: Futsal Minerva W5-1 (a, round of 32), Berettyóújfalu W5-0 (h,round of 16)

Previous best: winners (2010)

2019/20: elite round

In brief: Faced Inter in both their previous finals, losing in 2004 but winning at home in 2010, with their team in both ties including a future two-time champion with Inter, Ricardinho.

Final tournament/two-legged final appearances

2016: third place

2011: fourth place

2010: winners (hosts)

2004: runners-up (5-7agg vs Inter FS)